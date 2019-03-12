SOC I & II honors realesed for GBK

PORTSMOUTH – Early Tuesday morning, the Southern Ohio Conference (SOC) released their first and second teams for SOC I and II boys basketball teams.

SOC II

Wheelersburg

After finishing conference play 13-1 and winning the outright SOC II championship, the Wheelersburg Pirates were well represented in the SOC II honors. Head coach Dusty Spradlin was named SOC II coach of the year, while senior Abbie Kallner secured SOC II player of the year and a spot on the SOC II first team. Joining Kallner on the SOC II first team is teammates Kaylee Darnell and Ellie Kallner.

Wheelersburg senior Karlie Estep and freshman Alaina Keeney secured their spots on the SOC II second team by helping the Pirates achieve their outright SOC II title.

Oak Hill

Oak Hill’s Caitlyn Brisker and Payton Crabtree also received SOC II first team honors after the Oaks finished 11-3 in SOC II play.

Teammates Olivia Clarkson and Chloe Chambers secured spots on the SOC II second team for the Oaks.

Minford

After finishing tied for second place in the SOC II, the Minford Falcons had two SOC II first team recpients in seniors Ashley Blankenship and Caitlyn Puckett.

Fellow Falcons Hannah Tolle and Livi Shonkwiler were named SOC II second team recipients.

Waverly

Waverly’s Zoiee Smith received SOC II first team honors while teammate Kami Knight was named SOC II second team.

Valley

Valley junior Bre Call was named SOC II first team following a solid junior campaign while senior teammate Bailee Day was named SOC II second team.

South Webster

South Webster senior and Trevecca Nazarene University signee Maddie Cook was named SOC II first team while teammate Kenzie Hornikel was named SOC II second team.

Northwest

Northwest sophomore Haidyn Wamsley was named SOC II first team while junior teammate Keirah Potts was named SOC II second team.

West

West junior Morgan Rigsby was named SOC II second team for the Senators while senior teammate Jordyn Sword was named SOC II second team.

SOC I

Notre Dame

After finishing SOC I play an undefeated 14-0, Notre Dame took home the SOC I conference championship, and Titans head coach J.D. McKenzie took home SOC I coach of the year.

Titans senior Katie Dettwiller earned SOC I player of the year honors after a stellar senior season, while also earning SOC I first team honors. Teammates Ava Hassel and Taylor Schmidt were also named to the SOC I first team while Schmidt was named SOC I defensive player of the year.

Fellow Titans Olivia Smith and Katie Dettwiller were both named SOC I second team recipients.

Clay

Clay’s Jensen Warnock and Skylar Artis were both named to the SOC I first team, while fellow Panthers Sophia Balestra and Cameron DeLotell were named to the SOC I second team after Clay finished SOC I play in second place at 12-2.

Western

Western Pike’s Sylvia Evans and Haley Whitt were both named to the SOC I first team while teammate Abby Gast was named to the second team after the Indians finished conference play 10-4.

Symmes Valley

Symmes Valley’s Rachel Hayes was names to the SOC I first team while teammate Taylor Sells was named to the SOC I second team.

Green

Green freshman Kasey Kimbler was names first team SOC I after a stellar first year at the varsity level while fellow Bobcat Kame Sweeney was named to the SOC I second team.

New Boston

New Boston’s Lexus Oiler was named to the SOC I first team while sister Sammy Oiler was named to the SOC I second team.

Eastern

Eastern’s Abby Cochenour was named SOC I first team while teammate Morgan Legg-Saulsbury was named SOC I second team.

East

For the East Tartans, sophomore Grace Smith was named SOC I first team while teammate Ali Escamilla was named SOC I second team.

The SOC girls’ all-star game will take place prior to the three point competition, and the award presentation ceremony, and the boys’ all-star game on Tuesday March 19th at South Webster High School.

Wheelersburg senior Abbie Kallner (left) was named SOC II player of the year while teammate and sister Ellie Kallner (right) was named SOC II first team during her sophomore season. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_53046605_1002127573510282_3925700288656179200_n-2.jpg Wheelersburg senior Abbie Kallner (left) was named SOC II player of the year while teammate and sister Ellie Kallner (right) was named SOC II first team during her sophomore season. Photo courtesy of Jenny Campbell

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

