SOC I & II honors realesed for BBK

PORTSMOUTH – Early Tuesday morning, the Southern Ohio Conference (SOC) released their first and second teams for SOC I and II boys basketball teams.

SOC II

Wheelersburg

After finishing conference play a perfect 14-0, Wheelersburg claimed the outright SOC II regular season title for the first time under head coach Steven Ater. Ater was named SOC II coach of the year in the honors released Tuesday. Wheelersburg senior Tanner Holden was selected as the SOC II player of the year, as well as being named SOC II first team.

Holden is joined on the first team by teammates J.J. Truitt and Connor Mullins, while fellow Pirates Trent Salyers and Matthew Miller received SOC II second team honors.

Waverly

Waverly’s Cody Remington and Cobe Marquez earned SOC II first team honors after finishing second in SOC II play at an 11-3 mark. Remington was also named SOC II defensive player of the year.

Trey Robertson and Easton Wolf were named SOC II second team for Waverly.

Oak Hill

Oak Hill finished third in SOC II play at a 10-4 mark. Mason Darby and Chase Hammond were named first team SOC II performers for the Oaks.

Oak Hill’s Drew Hanning was named SOC II second team for the Oaks.

South Webster

Shiloah Blevins was the lone Jeep to receive SOC II first team honors after the Jeeps finished 7-7 in SOC II play.

Brayden Bockway was named SOC II second team for South Webster.

Minford

Minford senior Cameron Dalton earned SOC II first team honors after the Falcons finished 6-8 in conference play, while teammate Kelton Kelley earned SOC II second team honors.

Valley

In addition to their postseason run which saw their first sectional title since 2016, Valley senior Andrew Shope received SOC II first team honors, while fellow senior Tanner Cunningham received SOC II second team honors.

West

West senior Jesse Johnson was named SOC II first team following a strong final season for the Senators, while Dylan Bradford earned SOC II second team honors.

Northwest

Mohawks junior Billy Crabtree earned SOC II first team honors, while teammate Chase McClay was named SOC II second team.

SOC I

Eastern

After finished SOC I play a perfect 14-0, the Eastern Eagles took home the outright SOC I crown. Eagles head coach Tom Barrick received SOC I coach of the year following the Eagles successful campaign.

Conference player of the year for SOC I belongs to Eastern senior Michael Miller, as well as a spot on the SOC I first team. Teammate Evan Leist also secured a spot on the first team, as well as being named co-defensive player of the year in the conference. Cody Weaver was also named SOC I first team for Eastern.

Eastern’s Hunter Cochenour and Parker Clemmons were named SOC II second team to round out the Eagles’ conference awards.

New Boston

New Boston sophomore Kyle Sexton was named co-defensive player of the year in SOC I, as well as earning a spot on the SOC I first team. Senior teammate Tyler Caldwell was also named SOC I first team for the Tigers after they finished conference play in second place at an 11-3 mark.

Tigers’ freshman Jerome McKinley and Grady Jackson were both named SOC I second team recipients and have played a crucial role in helping secure the Tigers’ first district title since 1960.

Western

Western’s Broc Jordan and Lane Brewster were named SOC I first team recipients after the Indians finished 10-4 in SOC I play.

Maverick Fernau received a spot on the SOC I second team as well.

Symmes Valley

For the Symmes Valley Vikings, Jack Leith was named SOC I first team after the Vikings finished conference play 6-8.

Drew Scherer received SOC I second team honors in addition to Leith’s first team.

Green

Green senior Tanner Kimbler received SOC I first team honors while junior Gage Sampson received SOC I second team honors.

Clay

Hunter Mathias received SOC I first team honors for the Clay Panthers while teammate Reece Whitley received SOC I second team honors.

East

After both finished their careers in the Tartan uniform and both broke the 1,000point mark for their careers, Will Shope was named SOC I first team and senior teammate Kyle Flannery was named SOC I second team.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame senior Ben Mader finished his career with the Titans by earning SOC I first team honors while sophomore teammate Jackson Clark earned SOC I second team honors.

The SOC boys’ all-star game will take place following the conclusion of the girls’ all-star game, the three point competition, and the award presentation ceremony on Tuesday March 19th at South Webster High School. Tuesday’s events will begin with the girls’ all-star game tipping off at 6:00 p.m.

Wheelersburg senior Tanner Holden was named SOC II player of the year after the Pirates finished SOC play 14-0, while Wheelersburg head coach Steven Ater was named SOC II coach of the year.

