SSU Softball earns two wins to start season

North Myrtle Beach, SC – The Shawnee State Bears kick off their 2019 season in South Carolina where they would pick up their first two victories of the season.

Game One:

Score: SSU: 6, WV Institute of Technology: 1

McKenzie Whittaker (SR. McDermott, OH) would get the start in the first game of the season Sunday morning against the Golden Bears of West Virginia Institute of Technology. Whittaker would go on to throw a complete game only giving up one run on six hits along with five strikeouts.

The Bears kicked the game off with two runs in the 1st inning. Ashtyn Saunders (JR. Lancaster, OH) led the inning off with a single and moved onto second with the Sacrifice fly by Maureen Wolansky (SO. Cleveland, OH). Stacy Trenholm (SO. Lancaster, OH) would then walk just to be knocked in by Marisa Brown (SR. Liberty Township, OH) with a single. The Bears in the third inning took things farther with a bases loaded situation. Megan Shupert-Martin (SR. West Portsmouth, OH) singled allowing two runners to score. In the fourth inning, Trenholm would double and later score off Bailey Kemp’s (SO. Circleville, OH) single. In the fifth, Shupert-Martin would reach on an error by the Golden Bears and later score on a sacrifice by Wolansky for the Bears final run of the game as they would go on to close out their first game of the year with a victory.

Game Two:

Score: SSU: 13, Ursuline: 5

Paige Oldham (FR. Shelbyville, KY) would get the nod in the second game of the day against Ursuline College Arrows. Oldham would go onto pitch six innings allowing two runs off seven hits along with three strikeouts.

The Bears started the game off hot again with Ashtyn Saunders singling into center field and later advancing to second off a wild pitch. Ashton Rankin (FR. Catlettsburg, KY) singled to shortstop allowing Saunders to score. The Bears would cool off until the fourth inning where Gracie Keplinger (FR. Georgetown, OH) kicked things off with a double then later scored off an error as Mackenzie Riley (SR. Proctorville, OH) reached first base. Later in the inning with Makayla White (FR. Stout, OH), Saunders and Rankin on base, Stacy Trenholm would single to left field scoring Saunders and White, advancing Rankin to second. Marisa Brown singled to left center field scoring Rankin in which would be the last run scored for the Bears in the fourth. Marisa Brown strikes again in the sixth inning by singling to left field and allowing Trenholm and Saunders to score. The seventh inning is where the Bears took the game over with six runs scored. Wolansky singled to center field scoring Shyanne Conley (FR. Huntington, WV) and advancing Alayna Yates (FR. Vanceburg, KY) to second and then advanced to third on an error. Wolansky would then steal second base and Saunders would reach first on a throwing error allowing Yates to score and Wolansky to advance to third. Brooke Webb (FR. Chesapeake, OH) hit a sacrifice fly to center allowing Wolansky to score and Saunders to advance to second. A Couple at bats later, Oldham would double to left center scoring Marissa Markins (FR. Lucasville, OH), Trenholm and Saunders to end the scoring for the Bears in the game as they would go on to defeat the Arrows.

The Bears will be back in action Monday as they are slated for two games against Cincinnati Christian University at 11:30 AM, and Lincoln College at 1:30 PM.