Shoemaker signs LOI with KCU

MINFORD – Growing up as a two sport athlete, Minford senior Emily Shoemaker always had the dream of having the opportunity to play collegiately in both soccer and softball.

After signing her letter of intent with Kentucky Christian University Friday afternoon for soccer and softball at a signing ceremony at Minford High School, and after years of hard work and determination, Shoemaker made her dreams come true.

“It’s really overwhelming for me right now,” said Shoemaker after she put ink to paper and signed to become a Knight at KCU this fall. “It’s something that I’ve always worked for. Having to pick one of the sports was something I never really wanted to do. Getting the opportunity to play both sports in college is really a blessing for me.”

Being a faith based university, Shoemaker is looking forward to further developing her faith and relationship with God upon enrolling in KCU this fall.

“I really want to be able to pursue my faith even more,” said Shoemaker. “Getting the opportunity to do that and to grow in my faith even more is a great opportunity for me.”

When it came to decide if she would play one or both sports and where she could choose to do so, Shoemaker said she relied heavily on the advice and opinions of her coaches and family members.

“They always made sure I pushed myself to be the best that I could be so that when this time came, I could always make sure I achieved my goals and signing with KCU allows me to do that.”

Upon graduating from Minford this May, Shoemaker says she’ll look back fondly on her memories made with friends and family during her time as a Falcon.

“Getting to know my teammates, I’ll always look back fondly on that. Getting pushed by my teammates to do my best, being able to play both soccer and softball. It’s been a really great four years here.”

Minford senior Emily Shoemaker signed her letter of intent to play collegiate softball and soccer at Kentucky Christian University at a signing ceremony at Minford High School Friday afternoon. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_IMG_2319.jpg Minford senior Emily Shoemaker signed her letter of intent to play collegiate softball and soccer at Kentucky Christian University at a signing ceremony at Minford High School Friday afternoon. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

To pursure soccer, softball for Knights this fall

By Jacob Smith

