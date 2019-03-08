All-Southeast District Honors released for BBK

PORTSMOUTH -Early Friday morning, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association released their 2018-19 all-Southeast District teams for boys’ basketball in the Southeast District.

DIVISION III

Wheelersburg senior Tanner Holden was named the Division III player of the year and first team honors in the Southeast District by averaging 27 points per game while shooting 64% from the field and 43% from behind the 3-point line, 11 rebounds per game, and two assists per game during his senior season.

Wheelersburg head coach Steven Ater shared co-coach of the year honors with Fairland’s Nathan Speed. Ater and Holden, among others, helped lead Wheelersburg to the school’s first undefeated regular season since 1988, and with a win Saturday over Alexander, back-to-back district titles.

Portsmouth’s Matthew Fraulini and Wheelersburg’s J.J. Truitt were named second team all-Southeast district players. During his junior season, Fraulini averaged 16.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.7 apg, and 1.4 steals per game while also scoring 44 in a game earlier this year against Rock Hill, a Portsmouth High School record, while Truitt averaged 10 ppg, 4.0 rpg, and 2.0 apg during his sophomore year.

Valley’s Tanner Cunningham received third team honors by averaging 12.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, and 3.0 apg during his senior year and helped lead the Indians to their first sectional title since 2016. Minford senior Cameron Dalton also received third team honors by averaging 13.4 ppg, 9.1 rpg, and 3.2 blocks per game. Wheelersburg senior Connor Mullins received third team honors by averaging 10.0 rpg, 4.0 rpg, 2.0 apg.

Special mentions in the Division III honors from Scioto County include Valley’s Andrew Shope, Minford’s Kelton Kelley, as well as West’s Jesse Johnson and Dylan Bradford.

DIVISION IV

Green’s Gage Sampson, New Boston’s Kyle Sexton, and South Webster’s Shiloah Blevins were all three named first team all-Southeast District in Friday’s release. Sampson finished a stellar junior season by averaging 19.0 ppg while shooting 57% from the field, 11.0 rpg, 1.5 apg, and 1.4 spg. Sexton finished his sophomore season averaging 20.4 ppg, 16.2 rpg, 3.0 spg, 5.0 apg, and 1.5 bpg, while Blevins finished his senior season averaging 19.0 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, and 3.0 bpg.

Green’s Tanner Kimbler averaged 20.2 ppg, 2.5 apg, 2.4 rpg, and 1.2 spg during his senior season, good enough for a spot on the all-Southeast District second team. Joining Kimbler on the second team is East’s Will Shope who averaged 17.1 ppg, 4.1 apg, and 3.9 rpg during his senior season for the Tartans.

On the third team is New Boston’s Tyler Caldwell and South Webster’s Brayden Bockway. Caldwell finished his senior season averaging 18.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 3.9 apg, and 1.7 bpg during the regular season, while Bockway finished his junior year averaging 16.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, and 3.0 bpg.

Special mentions from Scioto County on the Division IV all-Southeast District teams include Green’s Tayte Carver, New Boston’s Grady Jackson, Clay’s Hunter Mathias and Reece Whitley, Notre Dame’s Ben Mader, and South Webster’s Tanner Voiers.

Green junior Gage Sampson was named first team all-Southeast District in Division IV by media members covering the Southeast District for the 2018-19 season. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_gagesampson-1.jpg Green junior Gage Sampson was named first team all-Southeast District in Division IV by media members covering the Southeast District for the 2018-19 season. Photo courtesy of Jenny Campbell New Boston sophomore Kyle Sexton was named first team all-Southeast District in Division IV following an outstanding sophomore campaign in 2018-19. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_kylesexton-1.jpg New Boston sophomore Kyle Sexton was named first team all-Southeast District in Division IV following an outstanding sophomore campaign in 2018-19. Photo courtesy of Jenny Campbell

Holden takes home POTY honors in D3