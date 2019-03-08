All-Southeast District Honors released for GBK

PORTSMOUTH – Early Friday morning, the Ohio Prep Sportswriter Association released their 2018-19 all-Southeast District teams for girls’ basketball in the Southeast District.

Division III

Wheelersburg’s Kaylee Darnell received Division III first team all-district honors by averaging 16.5 points per ganme, 5.2 rebounds per game, 2.6 steals per game, 2.5 assists per game during her sophomore season.

Valley’s Bre Call received second team all-district honors by averaging 14.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, and 2.1 spg during her junior campaign. Wheelersburg senior Abbie Kallner also received second team honors by averaging 15.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.1 apg, and 2.0 spg including a district title win over Eastern Brown. South Webster’s Maddie Cook also received second team honors by averaging 12.4 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, and 1.5 spg during her senior season for the Jeeps. Minford’s Caitlyn Puckett and Ashley Blankenship rounded out the second team honors for Scioto countians. Puckett averaged 11.2 ppg, snagging 7.7 rpg, as well as dishing out 3.2 apg during her senior season, while Blankenship averaged 14.6 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 2.7 blocks per game, and 1.7 apg during her senior season.

Haidyn Wamsley of Northwest and Jasmine Eley both received third team all-district for their play this season. Wamsley finished a stellar sophomore season for the Mohawks averaging 9.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, and 2.0 spg, while Eley finished her senior season averaging 14.5 ppg, 2.0 spg, 2.0 apg, and 2.0 rpg.

Special mentions for the Southeast District for Division III include Northwest’s Keirah Potts, South Webster’s Kenzie Hornikel, Minford’s Hannah Tolle, West’s Jordyn Swords, and Wheelersburg’s Ellie Kallner.

Division IV

Notre Dame senior Katie Dettwiller was named Division IV Southeast District player of the year and first team all-district honors for her performances during her senior season, including averaging 16.4 ppg while shooting 76% from the field, 8.6 rpg, and 4.1 blocks per game.

Dettwiller’s teammate, sophomore Ava Hassel, joined Dettwiller on the first team all-district with averages of 11.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.9 apg, and 2.4 spg during her sophomore season.

Titans head coach J.D. McKenzie was named co-coach of the year with Waterford’s Jerry Close after Notre Dame finished the regular season 21-1 and more recently won the school’s second consecutive district title over Eastern Meigs.

Clay’s Jensen Warnock was named second team all-district by averaging 15.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 4.6 bpg, 3.3 apg, and 1.4 spg during her senior season which included back-to-back sectional titles for the Panthers. Warnock was joined on the second team by Notre Dame’s Taylor Schmidt. During her junior season, Schmidt averaged 8.3 ppg, 4.4 spg, and 3.1 apg to help the Titans win a second consecutive district title.

Green’s Kasey Kimbler and New Boston’s Lexus Oiler were the lone Scioto Countians who received third team all-district honors for their performances this season. Kimbler broke several records during her freshman campaign while averaging 16.0 ppg and 5.0 rpg, while Oiler helped lead the Tigers to a sectional final appearance while averaging 15.0 ppg and 7.0 rpg.

Special mentions from the Scioto County in the Division IV Southeast District honors include Green’s Kame Sweeney, Clay’s Cameron DeLotell, Notre Dame’s Olivia Smith and Isabel Cassidy, and East’s Grace Smith.

Notre Dame senior Katie Dettwiller was named Division IV player of the year in the Southeast District honors released early on Friday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_katiedettwiller_poty-1.jpg Notre Dame senior Katie Dettwiller was named Division IV player of the year in the Southeast District honors released early on Friday. Photo courtesy of Jenny Campbell Wheelersburg sophomore Kaylee Darnell was the lone Scioto Countian to receive first team all-Southeast district honors in Division III https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_kayleedarnell-1.jpg Wheelersburg sophomore Kaylee Darnell was the lone Scioto Countian to receive first team all-Southeast district honors in Division III Photo courtesy of Jenny Campbell

Dettwiller nabs POTY, Darnell named first team in D3