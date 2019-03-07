SSU women heading back to tourney

Portsmouth, Ohio – Shawnee State Women’s Basketball will compete in the NAIA Division 1 Women’s Basketball National Championships held in Billings, Montana. The Bears earn an invitation for the ninth consecutive seson to the tournament that will be held March 13-18th at Rimrock Auto Arena.

A total of 32 teams were invited to compete in the national competition with Shawnee State earning the No. 4 seed on the Duer Bracket quarter. Five Mid-South Conference member schools earned spots on the bracket including: (No. 1 seed) Campbellsville, (No. 4 seed) Shawnee State, (No. 5 seed) Lindsey Wilson, (No. 7 seed) Pikeville, and (No. 8 seed) Georgetown.

The Bears have made it to the tournament all nine seasons since becoming an NAIA Division 1 program. Their best finish came in the 2010-11 season where they made it to the Fab Four. SSU has made it to the sweet sixteen eight of nine appearences. Last season the Bears defeated Grand View (Iowa) in the first round, and fell to Wayland Baptist in the second round.

Shawnee State will take on Rocky Mountain College (Mont.) who earned an automatic bid as the tournament host school. The Battlin’ Bears come into tournament play with an overall record of 20-12 and are 10-8 in the Frontier Conference this season. The Bears enter the tournament as Mid-South Conference runner-ups with a record of 24-9 (11-3 MSC).

Tip-off from Rimrock Arena is slated for 6:15PM on Thursday, March 14th. Audio coverage will be provided by Shawnee SportsNet. Live video feed can be purchased via the NAIA’s Stretch Internet portal here. New this season: the NAIA has developed the Experience NAIA mobile app that allows fans access to live stats, team info, and much more along with push notifications of game scores and tournament updates. To follow the tournament download the Experience NAIA app using this link.

