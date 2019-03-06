26 Scioto Countians named all-district

PORTSMOUTH – Wednesday morning, the District 14 coaches association released their all-district teams for boys’ basketball teams in the area, all of which include Scioto County’s best.

In the Division III honors, Wheelersburg’s Tanner Holden earned Division III player of the year and first team all-district honors after averaging 27 points per game while shooting 64% from the field and 43% from behind the 3-point line, 11 rebounds per game, and two assists per game during his senior season. Holden has already signed his letter of intent with Wright State University where he will begin playing this fall. Wheelersburg head coach Steven Ater received district coach of the year after leading the Pirates to a perfect 22-0 regular season and his first outright SOC II title since he began leading the Pirates six seasons ago.

On the Division III second team from Scioto County was Portsmouth junior Matthew Fraulini and Wheelersburg sophomore J.J. Truitt. During his junior campaign, Fraulini averaged 16.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.7 apg, and 1.4 steals per game while also scoring 44 in a game earlier this year against Rock Hill, a Portsmouth High School record. Truitt’s stellar sophomore season saw him average 10 ppg, 4.0 rpg, and 2.0 apg.

Minford seniors Kelton Kelley and Cameron Dalton both made appearances on the Division III third team, the lone Scioto Countians to do so. Kelley finished his senior season averaging 14.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, and 2.2 spg, while Dalton averaged 13.4 ppg, 9.1 rpg, and 3.2 blocks per game during his senior season.

Scioto County’s representatives on the Division III honorable mentions list include Minford’s Darius Jordan, Northwest’s Billy Crabtree, Portsmouth’s Danny Lattimore, West’s Jesse Johnson, Valley’s Andrew Shope, and Wheelersburg’ Connor Mullins.

In Division IV, South Webster senior Shiloah Blevins received Division IV player of the year and first team all-district honors after finishing his senior season averaging 19.0 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, and 3.0 bpg.

New Boston’s Adam Cox shared coach of the year co-coach of the year honors in Division IV with Josh Arey of Peebles after the Tigers finished the regular season 16-6 and a one seed in their sectional draw with a chance of winning the school’s first district title since 1960 this Thursday in Athens.

Green senior Tanner Kimbler and New Boston sophomore Kyle Sexton joined Blevins on the all-district first team. Kimbler averaged 20.2 ppg, 2.5 apg, 2.4 rpg, and 1.2 spg during his senior season. Sexton averaged 20.4 ppg, 16.2 rpg, 3.0 spg, 5.0 apg, and 1.5 bpg during his sophomore season.

On the all-district second team was New Boston’s Tyler Caldwell who finished his senior season averaging 18.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 3.9 apg, and 1.7 bpg. Notre Dame senior Ben Mader joined Caldwell on the second team by averaging 14.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, and 1.0 spg during his senior season. East’s Will Shope and Kyle Flannery joined Mader and Caldwell on the second team. Shope averaged 17.1 ppg, 4.1 apg, and 3.9 rpg during his senior year while Flannery averaged 20.1 ppg and 3.5 rpg. Green junior Gage Sampson joined the others on the second team all-district list by averaging 19.0 ppg while shooting 57% from the field, 11 rpg, 1.5 apg, and 1.4 spg.

Clay’s Hunter Mathias, Green’s Tayte Carver, New Boston’s Grady Jackson, Notre Dame’s Jackson Clark, East’s Austin Smith, and South Webster’s Brayden Bockway all were named to the Division IV honorable mentions list for District 14.

South Webster senior Shiloah Blevins received district player of the year honors in the District 14 Division IV awards released Wednesday morning. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_shiloah_blevins_POTY.jpg South Webster senior Shiloah Blevins received district player of the year honors in the District 14 Division IV awards released Wednesday morning. Ed Litteral | Daily Times Wheelersburg senior Tanner Holden received district player of the year honors in the District 14 Division III awards released Wednesday morning. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_DSCF9684.jpg Wheelersburg senior Tanner Holden received district player of the year honors in the District 14 Division III awards released Wednesday morning. Photo courtesy of Terry Stevenson

