Bears fall in MSC championship

Pikeville, Ky. – Shawnee State Women’s Basketball Faced No. 2 Campbellsville in Monday’s Mid-South Conference Championship game, falling to the Tigers 64-50.

The Bears finished shooting 19 of 49 for 38.8 percent while only hitting three of 20 from beyond the arc for 15 percent. SSU would connect on nine of 16 free throw attempts for 56.3 percent.

Campbellsvile shot 23 of 55 from the field for 41.8 percent. The Tigers would only manage four three-pointers on 14 attempts for 28.6 percent. From the line, Campbellsville went 14 of 16 for 87.5 percent.

Bailey Cummins (JR/Brooksville, Kentucky) led the Bears once again, racking up 15 points on 7-11 shooting from the field. Syndey King was the only other double digit scorer for SSU as she finished with 10 points, adding three rebounds as well.

For the Tigers it was Jordan Doram who would prove to be the difference maker. Doram finished with 21 points including several key buckets in the the low post. Madison Faulkner had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Campbellsville took an early lead off the tip, with Madison Faulkner scoring five straight. The Bears would answer and an Ashton Lovely (SR/Jamestown, Ohio) three pointer would tie things up at seven at the 7:37 mark. The first period would be Campbellsville’s highest scoring period, outscoring the Bears 21-12.

The Bears would battle bucket for bucket with the Tigers but couldn’t bite into the lead as Campbellsville would hold their highest advantage of the contest at 11 points at the 5:00 mark. On the next two possesions, Ashton Lovely and Bailey Cummins would hit from deep, the 6-0 run putting the Bears within five with four minutes to go in the half. Shawne State would score just once more in the half, heading into the locker room down 31-23.

In the first two minutes of the third both Sienna King (SO/Shelby, Ohio) and Bailey Cummins would connect and bring the Bears within four making it 31-27. Shawnee State had their best shooting stretch but Campbellsville kept finding ways to score and led 48-38 going into the fourth.

In the fourth quarter the game remained within reach for the Bears, it was 53-46 with 5:49 left. Campbellsville would embark on a 5-0 scoring run to extend their lead to 12 heading into the final minutes. Campbellsville remained in the lead for the rest of the game, holding on to win the 2019 Mid-South Conference Championship. The title is it’s fifth in program history.

The loss marks the first in five years for Shawnee State Women’s Basketball as it has defeated Campbellsville four of the last five championship games. The Bears are a potential qualifier for the 2019 NAIA National Championships in Billings, Montana held March 13-19th. The NAIA D1 Women’s National Championship bracket reveal is slated for March 6th at 5PM central time. The reveal will be streamed live via Facebook Live and can be accessed following this link.