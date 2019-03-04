SSU Baseball sweeps IU South Bend

Portsmouth, OH – The Bears capped off their first home stand of the 2019 season with their first series sweep of the 2019 campaign with two more wins against the Titans on Saturday afternoon.

Game One:

Score: SSU 5, IU South Bend 4

Drew Lowe (SO/Sciotoville, Ohio) would get the game one started for the Bears on the mound and would go five innings giving up four runs on seven hits to go along with four strikeouts as well. Nick Kaiser (JR/Garrettsville, Ohio) would be brought into the game in the top half of the sixth inning and would go onto provide the bears with two innings of solid relief pitching as he would give up no runs on two hits to go along with one strikeout as well to go one and lead the bears to victory as well as picking up his first collegiate win in a Bears uniform as well.

The Bears would find themselves down by three runs after the first half of the first inning and would have to battle their way back the entire game. Blake Marshall (SR/Lexington, Kentucky) would get the bottom half of the third inning started with a single. Seth Clement (SO/Kissimmee, Florida) and Christian Helton (SR/Lexington, Kentucky) would then follow that up with two walks to load the bases for the Bears and bringing up George Duran (FR/Orlando, Florida). Duran would then follow those two walks up with a walk of his own to bring in Blake Marshall to give the Bears their first run of the game. The bats would then go cold for both teams as no more runs would be scored until the bottom half of the sixth inning when the bears would go to put up two more runs. Dalton Phillips (SR/Hastings, Michigan) would get the two-run rally started with a walk. Later in the inning Alex Medina (SR/Miami, Florida) would get hit by a pitch to advance Dalton Phillips to second base to bring up Chase Thurber (SR/Andover, Ohio) who would be put in the game as a pinch hitter. Chase Thurber would come in clutch for the Bears when they needed him to with a single to center field scoring Dalton Phillips and advancing Anthony Nichols (SR/Fargo, North Dakota) to second base who would be put into the game as a courtesy runner for Alex Medina. Later in the Innings Christian Helton would also come up big for the Bears with an RBI double to score Anthony Nichols. The Bears would find themselves down by one run going into the bottom half of the seventh inning as Collier Wireman (FR/Greenup, Kentucky) would lead the inning off by reaching base of a dropped third strike. George Duran would then lay down a sacrifice but to move Collier Wireman to second base and bring Dalton Phillips who would be intentionally walked by the Titans. Alex Medina would then come up to and deliver with a single up the middle to score Collier Wireman from second base and to tie the game for the Bears. The following at bat the Bears would go and walk off the Titans as Dalton Phillips would be able to score the game winning run on a wild pitch.

Game Two:

Score: SSU 8 IU South-Bend 4

Dylan Payne (SO/Columbus, Ohio) would get his first start on the mound of the 2019 season in game two Saturday afternoon. Dylan Payne would end up going three innings for the bears allowing one run on two hits to go along with three strike outs as well. Dalton Phillips would be called upon to come in relief for the bears and would give them four innings in relief giving up three runs on six hits with four strikeouts as well as he would go onto to walk away with the win as well.

Offensively the Bears took no time at all in getting going in game two, Christian Helton would get the bottom half of the first inning started with a lead-off walk and would then go onto to steal second base and third base. Later in the inning Dalton Phillips would come up and single to left field to score Christian Helton and George Duran who also reached on a walk bringing up Chase Thurber. Chase Thurber would reach on a fielder’s choice and would also knock in Dalton Phillips to cap off a three-run rally to start off the game for the Bears. The Bears would score one run in both the third and the fifth inning behind RBI’s from both seniors Blake Marshall and Chase Thurber. Late in the game the Bears would find themselves still clinging to a one run lead over the Titans as Danny McGuire (SO/Cleveland, Ohio) would get the bottom half of the sixth inning started with a lead off single through the six hole and would then advance to third on two separate wild pitches. Later in the inning Ben Sellers (JR/Evansville, Indiana) would reach on a fielder’s choice scoring Danny McGuire and advancing Isaiah Greene (FR/Greenup, Kentucky) who would be put into the game for as a pinch runner for Dalton Phillips who had previously reached on a walk and bringing up Chase Thurber. Chase Thurber would go to hit a two run RBI double to deep center field scoring Isaiah Greene and Ben Sellers capping off another three-run rally as an encore as to the way the Bears were able to start the game. Dalton Phillips would then go to close out the game in the top half of the seventh inning as the bears would go onto sweep the IU South-Bend Titans in their first homestand of the season. The bears will be back in action March 9th, 2019 against Wright State-Lake University at Branch Rickey Park.

Notable Moments:

1. First 4 game series sweep for the Bears since 2011 against Point Park University (PA.)

2. First home wins for the Bears for the 2019 season.

3. Nick Kaiser got his first win as a Shawnee State Bear in a solid relief outing.

4. Chase Thurber lead the Bears with 4 RBI’s and two doubles Saturday afternoon.

5. Christian Helton also had a solid weekend with seven base hits in four games.

6. The Bears fans showed great support while braving the elements for two days at the Branch as well.