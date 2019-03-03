Farmer Runs into SSU History Book

Brookings, SD – Seth Farmer (JR/Piketon, Ohio) ran into Shawnee State’s history books on Saturday afternoon as he became the first Shawnee State student-athlete to win an NAIA National Championship as an individual. Farmer won the title for the Bears when he slighted the competition in the 1-mile by just one second at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championship Meet in Brookings, South Dakota.

Farmer finished the race with a time of 4:11.79. Milligan’s Tim Thacker finished second overall with a time of 4:12.94.

Farmer entered the NAIA National Championship Meet as the Bear’s lone men’s competitor. He is the program’s first individual competitor to compete in the National Meet.

Farmer becomes the first national champion in program history, his accomplishments this season also earned him his third career NAIA All-American Honor.