22 Scioto countians named to coaches’ all-district teams

PORTSMOUTH – Friday morning, Wheelersburg boys’ basketball coach and head of the District 14 coaches’ association Steven Ater released the all-district teams for District 14 as voted on by the coaches for girls’ basketball in the district.

DIVISION III

Wheelersburg senior Abbie Kallner received the District 14 girls’ scholarship award and was also named first team all-district in Division III. During the regular season, Kallner averaged 15.8 points per game, 3.8 rebounds per game, 3.1 assists per game, and 2.0 steals per game.

Minford senior Ashley Blankenship also received first team all-district honors by averaging 14.6 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 2.7 blocks per game, and 1.7 apg.

Wheelersburg sophomore Kaylee Darnell received second team all-district by averaging 16.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.6 spg, 2.5 apg, all while shooting 43% from the field. Darnell was the lone representative from Scioto County on the Division III second team.

South Webster senior Maddie Cook claimed third team all-district honors by averaging 12.4 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, and 1.5 spg during her senior campaign.

Minford senior Caitlyn Puckett joined Cook on third team all-district by averaging 11.2 ppg, snagging 7.7 rpg, as well as dishing out 3.2 apg.

Portsmouth senior Jasmine Eley rounded out the third team for Scioto County. Eley finished her senior season by averaging 14.5 ppg, 2.0 spg, 2.0 apg, and 2.0 rpg.

Minford’s Hannah Tolle, Northwest’s Val Eury, Portsmouth’s Hannah Hughes, West’s Morgan Rigsby, South Webster’s Kenzie Hornikel, Valley’s Bre Call, and Wheelersburg’s Ellie Kallner were all named as honorable mentions in Division III for the 2018-19 season.

DIVISION IV

In the Division IV honors released by the District 14 coaches association, Notre Dame head coach J.D. McKenzie was named Division IV coach of the year following the Titans 21-1 regular season record and second consecutive district title win.

Notre Dame senior Katie Dettwiller was Division IV district player of the year as well as receiving first team all-district honors. Dettwiller finished her senior season averaging 16.4 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 4.1 bpg, as well as shooting 76% from the field. Dettwiller is a St. Francis (PA) division one signee.

Titans’ sophomore Ava Hassel was also named first team all-district by averaging 11.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.9 apg, and 2.4 spg.

Clay senior Jensen Warnock finished out Scioto County’s representatives on the first team all-district list in Division IV. Warnock finished a stellar high school career averaging 15 ppg, 9 rpg, 4.6 bpg, 3.3 apg, and 1.4 spg. Warnock her career inished with 1,505 career points, second all-time in Clay High School history.

Notre Dame’s Taylor Schmidt led the charge on the second team all-district. Despite missing some time towards the end of the season due to an ankle sprain, Schmidt finished her junior regular season averaging 8.3 apg, 4.4 spg, and 3.1 apg for the Titans.

Green’s Kasey Kimbler also found a spot on the second team all-district. During her freshman season, Kimbler averaged 16 ppg and 5 rpg, and also broke several records during her first year at the varsity level. Kimbler has the record for most three’s in a game, a mark she accomplished against Hannan (WV.) with 11 made threes, most three’s in a season at 57, as well as breaking the freshman scoring record at Green which was once held by Traci Williams-Riehl, a Green alum and Shawnee State University athletics hall of famer.

Clay’s Skylar Artis, Green’s Kame Sweeney, Notre Dame’s Isabel Cassidy, and East’s Grace Smith were all named as honorable mentions in the all-district honors released on Friday.

Dettwiller named POTY in Division IV, McKenzie COTY

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

