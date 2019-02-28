Shope signs with KCU

SCIOTOVILLE – All students from the Sciotoville Elementary Academy and Sciotoville East High School gathered together in the East High School gymnasium to celebrate senior Will Shope signing his college letter of intent with Kentucky Christian University Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s kind of a bittersweet moment for me,” said Shope at his signing ceremony. “I grew up with all of these people, played basketball here my entire life from kindergarten to now. It’s really sad for it to come to an end, but I was relieved to find a school I was comfortable with. I had a few choices, but KCU really felt like home whenever I was there.”

Shope will be one of several local student athletes who will or have already continued their athletic careers in Grayson, Kentucky. Joining Shope on the hardwood will be Knights sophomore Ethan Leist of Eastern Pike, sophomore Cole Gilliland of Clay, and incoming freshman Greg Mershon of Raceland (Ky.).

“They told me to do whatever my heart felt was right,” said Shope when asked about advice his parents or head coach Adam Bailey gave him during the recruiting process. “Talked to some of the players whenever I went there on a visit, and they included me like I was pretty much on the team already. They said they had seen videos of me playing and that they’d love to have me, it was just nice to be around that family type of atmosphere.”

During his basketball career, Shope was a two time all-district selection, a three time all-SOC selection, lettered in basketball for all four years and for multiple seasons in football and baseball, a team captain for two seasons, broke the 1,000 point mark in a home game against Clay earlier this season, as well as hitting the game winning shot at the Convo during his freshman season to help send East to the district finals in Division IV.

Shope is not only a basketball player, however, he excels in the classroom. Shope was named East’s Wendy’s High School Heisman male recipient, he is a three year class president, a member of the National Honor Society, as well as being the key club president.

As Shope plans to graduate this May and attend KCU this fall, he will look back on his time at East with nothing but fond memories.

“I’m going to miss everything. I’ve spent so much time here since I was little. Everyone I’ve spent time with here has felt like family to me, there’s such a family atmosphere here and appreciate anyone who I’ve gotten the chance to interact with and get to know.”

East senior Will Shope signed his letter of intent with Kentucky Christian University at a signing ceremony at East High School.

