Purchase Convo tix online

If you are planning to attend the Southeast District Boys‘ Basketball Tournament games at the CONVO, you now have one more option to purchase your tickets—online.
While the Southeast District Athletic Board encourages all fans to purchase their pre-sale tickets at the participating schools, the SEDAB is now offering one more option for your convenience. The first 100 people to purchase their tickets online will receive a promotional item. You may purchase your tickets at participating schools (each participating school receives a percentage of the tickets they sell), at the CONVO/gate, or online.
Regional tickets will also be available online.