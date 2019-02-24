SSU women defeat Georgetown on senior night

Portsmouth, Ohio – Shawnee State Women’s Basketball get win number 22 in the regular season finale, defeating Georgetown (Ky.) 90-75.

In the win, SSU shot 33 of 70 for 47.1% from the field while connecting on 10 of 26 threes for 38.5%. The Bears outrebounded the Tigers 36-33.

Georgetown finished shooting 41.5% from the field on 27-65. The Tigers managed to connect on 10-26 from beyond the arc to finish at 35%.

Hannah Miller (SR/Coal Grove, Ohio) had a senior night to remember, leading the Bears with 24 points while grabbing 5 rebounds. Sydney King (JR/Birmingham, Alabama) also contributed 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. Bailey Cummins (JR/Brooksville, Kentucky) finished with 13 points, Natalie Zuchowski (FR/Ravenna, Ohio) had 12, and Shania Massie (SR/Greenfield, Ohio) put up 11.

For the Tigers it was Madison Darnell who finished with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Olivia Bowling had 16 points and 7 rebounds as well, while Hailey Ison put up 15 points.

It was senior night in The Cave Saturday afternoon as SSU Women’s Basketball honored four seniors that have undoubtedly left their mark on the storied program. Ashton Lovely (SR/Jamestown, Ohio), Hannah Miller, Shania Massie, and Sydney King enjoyed a moment of appreciation before the Bears would cap off the regular season with a win against Georgetown.

The Bears would strike first on a Sydney King layup to lead 2-0, but that would be their only lead of the first quarter. Georgetown would go out on a 6-0 run over the next few possessions as SSU struggled to settle into rythym offensively. Later in the quarter, the Bears battled back and managed to tie it up five times, including a Sydney King field goal to tie it at 15 to end the quarter.

In the second quarter it was a game of runs for both squads. First, Georgetown would open the quarter with a 4-0 run to go up 19-15. Shawnee hit stride at around the eight minute mark, embarking on a 10-0 run to take a 25-19 lead. Georgetown would eventually work their way back and lead 31-28 with 3:00 to go in the half. It was back and forth in the final minutes of the half. Marnae Holland (FR/Strongsville, Ohio) would hit the Bears’ final shot of the period, sending the game to halftime tied at 36.

Niether squad could pull away in the third quarter either, as SSU would take their first lead at the 4:48 mark. The Tigers would tie it up twice more in the period before SSU would get the last shot and lead 63-60 going into the fourth.

The Bears found their rythym in overwhelming fashion in the fourth quarter, going on a 10-2 run that lasted the first three minutes. At the six minute mark, Shania Massie splashed a three that gave the Bears a 14 point, 76-62 lead. Georgetown could not answer as Shawnee State would extend their lead and win by a final score of 90-75.

The win is significant for the Bears as they look forward to conference tournament play in Pikeville, Ky next weekend. After two key losses elsewhere in the conference play, the Bears move to second in the Mid-South conference rankings. The Bears sit behind Campbellsville who mans the one spot in the MSC with a conference record of 14-0. The Mid-South conference will announce seeding and release the tournament bracket tonight, keep an eye on our Twitter @SSUBears and website ssubears.com for an announcement once information is available.

Shawnee State Women’s Basketball wrap up the 2018-19 regular season with an overall record of 22-8, 9-5 in the Mid-South Conference. The Bears will travel to Pikeville next weekend to kick-off postseason play, gameday and matchup information will be available later this evening.