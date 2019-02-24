Bears fall to Georgetown, 103-88

Portsmouth, Ohio – Shawnee State Men’s Basketball dropped their final regular season game of the season Saturday afternoon, losing to (4) Georgetown 103-88.

Juwan Grant (SR/Baltimore, Maryland) was honored during senior night festivities on Saturday afternoon before playing in his last game at The Cave. Grant; a transfer from Savvannah State University played one season for the Bears. Over the course of the season, Grant integrated himself into a pivotol role in the game plan for SSU and rounds out the regular season averaging 10.7 points per game.

In terms of the stat sheet the Bears put up 69 shots from the field, connecting on 30 for 43.5% on the afternoon. From deep SSU managed 12 of 26 to finish at 46.2%. The Bears were slightly bested in the rebounding category, grabbing 31 boards to Georgetown’s 33.

Georgetown had an excellent night shooting as they went 41 of 74 from the field for 55.4%. The Tigers found success from behind the three point line shooting 46.2% hitting 12 of 26.

Shawnee State was led by Juwan Grant on his senior night, contributing 21 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. Justin Johnson(JR/Cincinnati, Ohio) finished with 17 points and 8 rebounds. Austin Crawford(SO/Brooksville, Kentucky) had another big game, scoring 17 points. Tamal Watkins(JR/Columbus, Ohio) finished with 10 points. EJ Onu (SO/Cleveland, Ohio) was a force defensively, racking up 6 blocks against the Tigers.

The nature of the game was fast and physical as Georgetown set out to control the tempo from the tip. The first half was closely contested until the final 10 minutes. At the 11:03 mark Georgetown led 22-18 before going on a 9-2 run to lead 31-20 with nine minutes to play in the half. With 4:44 left, Juwan Grant would splash a mid-range jumper to bring the Bears within two making it 36-34 Georgetown. The Tigers, led by Troy Steward, hit a series of three pointers to give Georgetown a 49-41 lead going into halftime.

The Bears looked to make a comeback in the second half, successfully gaining ground with 15 minutes to go to bring the game within six points. Thats as close as Shawnee would come at overcoming the deficit as they struggled to slow down the Tiger’s offensive attack. Georgetown would lead by as much as 15 points in the second half before ultimately defeating the Bears by a final score of 103-88.

Shawnee State Men’s Basketball wrap up their regular season with a record of 14-15, 5-8 in Mid-South Conference play. Georgetown finishes at an impressive 25-4 and 11-3 in the MSC.

The Bears look forward to the post season as they prepare to travel to Pikeville next weekend for the 2018-19 Mid-South Conference Championships held March 1-4. Information regarding seeding and tournament play times will be made available by the Mid-South this evening. Keep an eye on our Twitter @ssubears and our website ssubears.com for an announcement.