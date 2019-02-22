Tourney preview: 9th edition

Wheelersburg vs. Fairland @ Waverly

When Wheelersburg and Fairland meet Saturday afternoon in a Division III district semifinal at Waverly’s Downtown Gym, it’ll put two teams against each other with very different philosophies.

The Pirates come in relying on the 3-ball and spot shooting while the Dragons love to get the ball inside to McDonald’s All-American nominee Allie Marshall.

Marshall is joined by a supplying cast that includes the likes of Harlie Lyons, a 3-ball threat, and Kelsie Warnock, a physical, experienced ball-handler who can also score when called upon.

For Wheelersburg to get a win, they must do two things exceptionally well: take care of the basketball and keep the Dragons off the glass. Marshall, over 6-foot, will have something to say about that.

But if Wheelersburg’s Abbie Kallner and Kaylee Darnell can catch fire, the Pirates will be right in the thick of the ballgame.

