Northwest falls to Western in sectionals

WAVERLY – Northwest fell to the Western Indians in their sectional semifinal contest of the Division III postseason play Wednesday Night at Waverly’s downtown arena.

Western won the tip off at the opening of the game but Chase McClay of Northwest would score first after a defensive Rebound. Lane Brewster answered back with a basket for Western. The first half of the game was tight with the first quarter ending Western holding with a 7-4 lead. Western would remain in control after the first half ended by a score of 19-14. It wouldn’t be until the third quarter that Western would pull away from Northwest with a 35-24 lead, ending the game with a thirteen point margin of victory at 44-31.

Western was led by Lane Brewster who finished with a game high 15 points. Northwest was led by Ashton Hall with nine points and McClay who followed with eight points. Western scored four for ten from the free throw line as Northwest went 0 for ten from the line.

“The kids played extremely hard tonight,” said Northwest coach Jason Smith following the loss, “They held Western to 40 points. We just missed too many shots, but the kids played well, giving a good effort tonight. I will miss these seniors, they have showed excellent leadership this year. I am excited about next year, we have Brayden Campbell, the Carvers, Braden Borens, Nathan Rivers, and Billy Crabtree coming back next year. I am excited about what is coming back, Rivers and Crabtree at point, and we have a great group for defense next year. I have Borens who is already wanting to get in the gym to work on shooting for next year, and as a coach I can’t ask for more than that with the great attitude these kids have.”

BOX SCORE

Western: 7-12-13-12 – 44

NW: 4-10-8-9 – 31

Western: 19 FG, 2 3PT (Gibson, Fernau 1), 4/10 FT. Scoring: Brewster 15, Jordan 10, Richardson 9, Beckett 4, Fernau 3, Gibson 3

NW: 15 FG, 1 3PT (Hall 1), 0/10 FT. Scoring: Hall 9, McClay 8, Rivers 4, Borens 2, Crabtree 2, Throckmorton 2, Emmons 2, Campbell 2

By Missy Payne PDT Sports Contributor

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

