Tourney preview: 7th edition

Minford vs. Alexander @ Waverly

The fifth seeded Minford Falcons (18-6), after their 60-55 win over North Adams on Saturday, will face another tough test in one seeded Alexander (21-2) in a game that separates them from their second consecutive district finals appearance.

The Spartans of Albany Alexander are coming off a 59-19 sectional final win over Wellston on Saturday which secured their spot in the district semis. This year’s sectional title is the sixth straight for the Spartans.

Minford will need to key on McKena Rice and Rachel Richardson if they hope to come away with a district semifinal victory in their second consecutive season.

If the Falcons are getting key contributions from players who have been hitting their stride as of late in Hannah Tolle and Makenzie Watters, as well as the regular contributions from seniors Caitlyn Puckett and Ashley Blankenship, the Falcons have what it takes to knock off the top seeded Spartans.

Notre Dame vs. Federal Hocking @ Jackson

Fourth seeded Federal Hocking, the opponent that stands in between the Notre Dame Titans (22-1) and another district finals appearance, won their sectional final over the SOC I’s Symmes Valley.

A lopsided result over a team that Notre Dame sees twice a year in conference is interesting to say the least when examining this matchup.

Kylie Tabler, Paige Tolson, and Emma Beha all broke double figures in their third consecutive sectional title win over Symmes Valley a week ago and will also be players that J.D. McKenzie will be keying in on over the course of Thursday’s matchup.

If the Titans play defense on those three like that have all season long on any opponent they’ve faced, and are getting the regular contributions from Ava Hassell, Katie Dettwiller, and Taylor Schmidt, the Titans will be a tough out for any opponent they face.

Clay vs. Eastern Meigs @ Jackson

After winning their sectional final against Western Pike on Saturday, the third seeded Clay Panthers will face off against second seeded Eastern Meigs for a spot in the district finals next week.

Eastern is coming off of a 56-41 sectional final win over Corning Miller on Saturday that helped place them in this game.

For Clay (16-6) to walk away with a win, the health of senior captain Jensen Warnock is imperative. Warnock is Clay’s leader, on and off the court, and the Panthers are fully capable of winning this district semifinal contest if Warnock is at full strength.

If she isn’t at full strength, they’ll need to rely on Sophia Balestra who finished with a game high 19 on Saturday, Cameron DeLotell’s three point shooting ability, and the consistent play of guards Jaelyn Warnock and Skylar Artis.

Minford’s Makenzie Watters boxes out a player from North Adams in the Falcons 60-55 sectional final win on Saturday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_makenzie-watters.jpg Minford’s Makenzie Watters boxes out a player from North Adams in the Falcons 60-55 sectional final win on Saturday. File Photo

PDT Staff Report

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT