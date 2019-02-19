Tourney preview: 6th edition

Northwest vs. Western @ Waverly

Northwest (2-19, 0-14 SOC I) will have their hands full in taking down the three seeded Western Indians in this sectional semifinal bout (16-5, 10-4 SOC I).

Western will be coming off of a loss suffered on Monday to SOC I foe New Boston, which means the Mohawks have the advantage in the energy department, in theory.

Ashton Hall, Braden Borens, Chase McClay, Timmy Emmons, Billy Crabtree, and Brayden Campbell will all need to play well for the Mohawks to walk away with an upset win.

Players to watch for the Indians include Lane Brewster, Broc Jordan, Maverick Fernau.

Notre Dame vs. Whiteoak @ Northwest

The tenth seeded Notre Dame Titans (2-20, 1-13 SOC I) will face a familiar opponent in their opening round sectional semifinal contest in seventh seeded Whiteoak (10-12, 4-9 SHAC II). The Titans faced the Wildcats on February 6th at home, a game in which they lost 52-32.

A big part of what the Titans will have to do this one is control the tempo, and not commit costly turnovers. In a 63-58 loss at Green last week in their final road game of the regular season, Notre Dame was able to do just that. And not only were they able to control the tempo, they hit their open looks.

If senior Ben Mader and Jackson Clark are able to hit their open looks as they did in the Green game, Notre Dame will be a tough out in their sectional semifinal bout.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_boysbasketball_rounduppic-5.jpg