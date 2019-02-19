New Boston avenges Western, finish second in SOC I

New Boston (17-5, 11-3) picked up a road SOC I over Western Pike, 54-52 to claim sole possession of second place in the SOC I, behind only Eastern who finished conference play a perfect 14-0.

A backdoor cut layup by Marcus Saunders which was assisted by Kyle Sexton with four seconds left in Monday night’s game helped lift the Tigers to their road win in Latham.

Saunders finished with a team high 14 bench points in the Tigers win, followed by Kyle Sexton who finished with a team high 17 points and 13 rebounds.

“I’m really happy with the outcome, this win propels us to finish at second place in the league with an 11-3 conference record,” said New Boston head coach Adam Cox, “Kyle Sexton and Jerome McKinley played with excellent energy tonight, hustled on every play. Tyler Caldwell may have not led our team in scoring, but played excellent from the point guard position, distributed the ball very well, and played great defense on Broc Jordan.”

New Boston begins tournament play next Tuesday with a sectional final matchup against the winner of East and Manchester.

BOX SCORE

NB: 15-19-13-7 – 54

Western: 16-13-18-5 – 52

NB: 21 FG, 4 3PT, (Sexton, Saunders 2), 8/16 FT. Scoring: Sexton 17, McKinley 15, Saunders 14, Caldwell 5, Jackson 2, Potts 1

Western: 20 FG, 9 3PT (Brewster 31), 3/6 FT. Scoring: Brewster 31, Gibson 8, Fernau 6, Whitt 3, Jordan 2, Richardson 2

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_Glenwood_Logo.jpg