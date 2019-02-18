Pirates finish #3 in final AP poll

PORTSMOUTH – Despite winning two conference games by twenty plus points, a home 23 point win over South Webster and a road 24 point win over Valley, the Wheelersburg Pirates fell from their second spot in the Division III AP poll released by the Associated Press on Monday to third place in the final poll of the 2018-19 season.

For the first seven weeks, the Pirates were locked into their second place spot, and at one point received as many as three first place votes. Despite not losing either of their games, and closing out a perfect 22-0 regular season, being one of three teams to do so, the Pirates fell behind Archbold at number one and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep at number two.

In the final AP poll of the season, the Pirates received a single first place vote, as well as 135 poll points. Wheelersburg will begin their postseason run, in what Pirates fans will be hoping results in a trip to Columbus in late March this Friday at Jackson HS with a sectional final matchup against the winner of South Point and Meigs.

Despite finishing with a perfect 22-0 record during regular season play, the Wheelersburg Pirates fell to #3 in the final Division III AP poll of the 2018-19 season. File photo

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

