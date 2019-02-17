Tourney preview: 5th edition

Minford vs. Ironton @ Jackson

The Minford Falcons are 5-6 since the return of senior point guard Darius Jordan in early January. On Monday, in their sectional semifinal bout with the OVC’s Ironton Tigers, the Falcons will hope to get their sixth win and improve to .500 since Jordan’s return.

Minford will need to rely on their shooting ability from Nathan McCormick and Kelton Kelley, as well as the need for a good game from senior Cameron Dalton.

Ironton is a team that isn’t going to try and out-talent you, even though they might be more talented. They’re going to slow the game down, grind out each possession until they get the best shot they can, and they’ll make you pay with their strong defense if you’re not willing to join their pace of play.

Charlie Large and Ethan Wilson will be the two players Minford will be hoping to slow down, or at least attempt to do so, if they wish to come out on top.

West vs. Portsmouth at Waverly

When the Portsmouth Trojans and the Portsmouth West Senators did battle earlier in the season, it was a 61-45 decision in favor of the Senators that helped notch a strike in their win column on December 22nd.

This time, when the Trojans and Senators do battle in their sectional semifinal matchup at Waverly on Monday, it will be to earn a bid in the sectional final against a very good Adena team.

For Portsmouth to come away with a win, it’ll take a large dose of talented guards Danny Lattimore and Matthew Fraulini being able to score as they’ve proven over the course of the regular season.

As for the Senators who have shown balance in their lineups over the course of the season, keying in on Lattimore and Fraulini will be key, as well as being able to score on the likes on interior players that the Trojans can present in Myquel McKinley and Miles Shipp.

Valley vs. Paint Valley @ Waverly

Monday will be the second time this season that Valley and Paint Valley have squared off, the first being a 74-61 result in favor of the Indians of Lucasville. This time, however, both squads will face off in a sectional semifinal contest with a spot in the sectional final game Friday at Waverly vs. #1 seeded Eastern Brown.

Bryce Newland, the Bearcats leading scorer for the season, will be the number one option that Valley will need to look at limiting in their matchup Monday evening. For the season, Newland is averaging 13.8 ppg and 9.8 rpg, making him a walking double-double.

This means that Mason Zaler will need to have a big game for Valley by defending the paint and grabbing rebounds on both ends of the court, as well as senior guards Andrew Shope and Tanner Cunningham having an efficient night offensively. Do those things, and the Indians will have themselves a date with Eastern Brown on Friday.