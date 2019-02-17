Sectional roundups

PEEBLES 61, GREEN 27

In a Division IV sectional final contest held at Northwest High School, the Peebles Indians outlasted the Bobcats, 61-27.

Indians’ sophomore guard Jacey Justice led all scorers with a game high 25 points. In the second quarter of Saturday’s sectional final, Justice scored her 1,000th career point in less than two full seasons as a varsity player for the Indians.

Green was led in scoring by freshman Kasey Kimbler who finished with 13.

Even though they lose seniors Megan Johnson and Logan Jones to graduation, the Bobcats return the rest of their roster from a team that earned their first postseason win since 2009.

“They always set a good example, they always came in and worked hard,” said Green head coach Melissa Knapp when speaking on her two seniors she’ll lose to graduation this May. “They’re the two that ended up staying till the end, they stuck it out through the good times and the bad times. They’ve been great examples, they’re buddies with the freshman and sophomores, kind of showed them the ropes and given them something to build a foundation on.”

With the return of players like Kimbler and sophomore Kame Sweeny next season, look out for the Bobcats to be a contender in the SOC I next season.

BOX SCORE

Peebles: 16-22-13-10 – 61

Green: 5-2-5-15 – 27

Peebles: 27 FG, 2 3pt. (Justice, Toller 1), 5-9 FT. Scoring: Justice 25, Arey 10, Gray 8, Toller 7, Beckham 5, Brown 4, Hamilton 2.

Green: 10 FG, 6 3pt. (Kimbler 2), 1-2 FT. Scoring: Kimbler 13, Johnson 3, Pierson 3, Jones 3, Blevins 2, Christian 1.

FAIRLAND 57, VALLEY 36

The Valley Indians fell to the Fairland in their sectional final bout at Jackson High School, 57-36.

Valley was led in scoring by Kaity Howard and Bre Call who finished with 11 points and nine points respectively.

BOX SCORE

Fairland: 16-18-13-10 – 57

Valley: 12-8-10-6 – 36

Fairland: 20 FG, 7 3pt., 10-20 FT.

Valley: 16 FG, 2 3pt. (Call, Conaway 1), 2-5 FT. Scoring: Howard 11, Call 9, Buckle 6, Hettinger 3, Conaway 3, Dunham 2, Gilliland 2.

EASTERN BROWN 68, SOUTH WEBSTER 40

The Jeeps (10-14) saw their season come to an end against top-seeded Eastern Brown Saturday in a Division III sectional final at Valley High School.

Maddie Cook led South Webster with 16 points and four rebounds while Baylee Cox added seven points and six boards. Bri Claxon also helped out with seven points and three rebounds.

BOX SCORE

South Webster: 9-10-11-10 — 40

Eastern Brown: 14-11-32-11 — 68

South Webster: 17-39 FG, 0-1 FT, 6-16 3pt., 29 rebounds (Cox 6), 27 turnovers, 10 assists (Stephens 4). Scoring: Cook 16, Cox 7, Claxon 7, Maloney 4, Hornikel 4, Rawlins 2.

Eastern Brown: 24-52 FG, 9-11 FT, 9-19 3pt., 22 rebounds (Pennington 8), 10 turnovers, 14 assists (Reynolds 3, Pennington 3). Scoring: Malott 15, Reynolds 14, Pickerill 13, Frost 9, Pennington 7, Prine 3, Barber 3, Gloff 2, Wills 2, Edmisten 1.

Green freshman Kasey Kimbler finished with 13 points in the Bobcats loss to Peebles Saturday. Green senior Megan Johnson scored three points in the Bobcats sectional final loss vs. Peebles.