Friday roundup

WAVERLY 78, WEST 42

The Waverly Tigers came out on top in a road trip to face the Portsmouth West Senators, 78-42.

Waverly was led in scoring by Trey Robertson who finished with 18.

West was led in scoring by Brennan Bauer who finished with 14.

BOX SCORE

Waverly: 16-16-23-23 — 78

West: 7-18-9-8 — 42

Waverly: 27 FG, 9 3PT, 15/23 FT. Scoring: Robertson 18, Dunn 14, Wolf 9, Remington 9, Shanks 6, Marquez 6, Smallwood 5, Wheeler 5, Shoemaker 1

West: 17 FG, 4 3PT, 4/16 FT. Scoring: Bauer 11, Bradford 7, Davis 6, Johnson 6, Coe 3, Howard 3, Holsinger 2, Coleman 2, Davis 1, Norman 1

WHEELERSBURG 68, VALLEY 44

Wheelersburg completed a perfect 22-0 regular season with a road win against the Valley Indians, 68-44

The Pirates were led in scoring by Tanner Holden who finished with 15.

Valley was led in scoring by senior Tanner Cunningham who finished with 12.

BOX SCORE

Wheelersburg: 16-13-23-16 — 68

Valley: 10-7-15-12 — 44

Wheelersburg: 25 FG, 11 3PT, 7/13 FT. Scoring: Holden 15, Darnell 12, Mullins 12, Truitt 9, Salyers 8, Miller 7, Salyers 5

Valley: 18 FG, 1 3PT, 7/12 FT. Scoring: Cunningham 12, Zaler 10, Mitchell 10, Mollette 6, Shope 4, Stuart 2

WESTERN 65, EAST 45

Western picked up a road conference win over East, 65-45

The Indians were led in scoring by Lane Brewster who scored a game high 24 points.

East was led in scoring by senior Kyle Flannery who finished with 13

BOX SCORE

Western: 21-24-14-6 — 65

East: 10-7-21-7 — 45

Western: 25 FG, 8 3PT, 6/10 FT. Scoring: Brewster 24. Fernau 9, Jordan 9, Gibson 8, Richardson 7, Montgomery 3, Whitt 2

East: 18 FG, 5 3PT, 4/5 FT. Scoring: Flannery 13, Shope 11, Hollan 9, Metzler 8, Bradley 2, Smith 2

GREEN 64, SYMMES VALLEY 57

Green travelled to Willow Wood and picked up a road win over Symmes Valley, 64-57.

Gage Sampson and Tanner Kimbler each scored 23 points in the Bobcats road win.

BOX SCORE

Green: 14-16-13-21 — 64

SV: 10-13-13-21 — 57

Green: 16 FG, 2 3PT, 30/41 FT. Scoring: Kimbler 23, Sampson 23, Carver 15, Huffman 3

IRONTON 69, PORTSMOUTH 24

Ironton picked up a big home senior night win over rival Portsmouth, 69-24.

Ironton was led in scoring by Charlie Large who finished with 18.

Portsmouth was led in scoring by Richie Bowman who finished with 5.

BOX SCORE

Ironton: 17-23-16-13 — 69

Portsmouth: 7-6-4-7 — 24

Ironton: 23 FG, 7 3PT, 10/13 FT. Scoring: Large 18, Carrico 8, Grizzle 7, Barnes 5, Humprhies 5, Barnes 3, York 2, Wilson 2, Milleson 2

Portsmouth: 9 FG, 3 3PT, 3/5 FT. Scoring: Thompson 5, Bowman 5, Fraulini 3, Davis 3, Johnson 2, Lattimore 2, Mosley 2, McKinley 2

SOUTH WEBSTER 80, MINFORD 56

South Webster picked up a big road win over conference rival Minford, 80-56.

The Jeeps were led in scoring by Braden Bockway and Shiloah Blevins who finished with 22 and 20 respectively.

Minford was led in scoring by senior Kelton Kelley who finished with 19.

BOX SCORE

SW: 14-22-25-19 — 80

Minford: 16-13-15-12 — 56

SW: 31 FG, 16 3PT, 2/2 FT. Scoring: Bockway 22, Blevins 20, Zimmerman 16, Voiers 6, Ruth 6, Smith 5, Murphey 3, Holstein 2

Minford: 24 FG, 6 3PT, 2/5 FT. Scoring: Kelley 19, Dalton 12, McCormick 7, Coriell 7, Vogelsong-Lewis 6, Crank 3, Skaggs 2

NEW BOSTON 64, NOTRE DAME 32

New Boston picked up a road conference win over Notre Dame, 64-32.

New Boston was led by Kyle Sexton who finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds, Marcus Saunders who finishes with 16 points off the bench, and Jerome McKinley who finished with 10 points and 16 rebounds.

“Really proud of the way Sexton and Jerome McKinley played for us and battled on the glass, and how Marcus Saunders came off the bench and gave us a lot of good minutes,” said New Boston head coach Adam Cox following the win. “Our defense was good tonight, our press really looked good and helped create some turnovers. Ben Mader and Cole Harrell, the two Notre Dame seniors, both played well against us, especially defensively. Have the utmost respect for those kids and Coach Mader.”

Notre Dame was led in scoring by Jackson Clark who finished with 13.

BOX SCORE

NB: 16-22-11-15 — 64

ND: 9-6-10-9 — 32

NB: 26 FG, 7 3PT, 5/14 FT. Sexton 20, Saunders 16, McKinley 10, Caldwell 7, Bowman 5, Jackson 4, Potts 2

ND: 14 FG, 5 3PT, 5/10 FT. Scoring: Clark 13, Kammer 9, Mader 5, Nichols 4, Schmidt 2

OAK HILL 51, NORTHWEST 25

Stats were not available from Oak Hill’s win over Northwest.

EASTERN 60, CLAY 33

Stats were not available from Eastern’s win over Clay.

