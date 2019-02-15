BALANCED OFFENSIVE EFFORT PUSHES PIKEVILLE PAST (10) SHAWNEE STATE 85-76

Pikeville, Ky. – Shawnee State Women’s Basketball traveled to Pikeville Thursday night, ultimately losing 85-76. UPike had four players finish with double figures in the scoring column.

Shawnee State drops their second straight conference loss, falling to the No. 4 spot in conference rankings. UPike picks up conference win number eight and moves to the No. 3 Spot.

The Bears were able to hoist up a staggering 85 shots, connecting on 30 to finish 35.3% from the field. Shawnee connected from deep on 6-30 attempts to go 20% from three. A highlight for the Bears came from the free throw line as they went a perfect 7-7.

UPike shot 28-67 from the field to finish at 41.8% while going 7-23 from deep for 30.4%. The highlight for the Bears was scoring distribution. Four UPike players finished in double figures including Brianna Burbridge with a double-double.

For Shawnee State, it was Bailey Cummins who led with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. Laken Smith had a decent evening, scoring 9 points and grabbing 7 rebounds. Marnae Holland continues to impress, she had 9 points and 5 boards. Shawnee State was without All-American guard Ashton Lovely in the loss.

Pikeville lit up the stat sheet led by Brianna Burbridge who finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds including 7 offensive rebounds. Mary Englert put up an impressive 21 points while Alexis Reed had 15 points as well. Rounding out the double digit effort was Mia Greatrex who had 11 points and 5 rebounds.

Shawnee State got out ahead early, controlling much of the first quarter while maintaining the lead. After the first five minutes Pikeville would begin to pick up momentum and bring the game within one. With under five minutes to play in the first period, Pikeville went on an unprecedented 16-0 run to take a commanding 22-12 lead. The Bears pulled together a series of good possessions and ended the quarter down 26-19.

Not much changed in the second, UPike continued to shoot lights out and held a 42-29 advantage over SSU with 4:19 to play before the half. Shawnee would see Bailey Cummins splash a three at the two minute mark and Cassie Bentley lay one in before ending the half trailing 46-34.

SSU opened up the third quarter with a Marnae Holland bucket to make it 46-36. The Bears managed a 4-0 run before UPike would gather offensively. With just under four minutes to play in the third, Marnae Holland lit up for two straight scores, including a three pointer that brought the Bears within seven. Laken Smith would later make a layup on a second chance opportunity that would increase the Bears comeback chances, pulling them within five points.

Pikeville looked to seal the deal in the fourth quarter as they jumped back out to a 10 point lead within the first two minutes. Shawnee wasn’t ready to quit though, with 4:43 left to play a Hannah Miller free throw made it a one possession ballgame with the score at 69-67. The Bears couldn’t bridge the gap in the final minutes, falling by a final score of 85-76.

The loss drops Shawnee State to 20-4 overall and 7-4 in conference play. Pikeville improves their overall record to 19-9 and their conference record to 8-4.