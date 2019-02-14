Northwest falls in sectional semis to Ironton

LUCASVILLE – The Northwest Lady Mohawks put up a strong fight, but ultimately fell to the Ironton Tigers Wednesday night in Lucasville during their sectional semifinal contest, 43-31.

Led in scoring by Haylee Stevens with 10 points, Ironton saw seven players on the board for the night. Riley Schreck and Samantha LaFon each scored nine for the Tigers in the win. It was the first half that helped Ironton to win the game, outscoring the Mohawks 24-15. During the second half, Northwest tried to claw their way back, but came up short in the fourth quarter as they were only outscored in the second half 19-16.

Northwest saw six players on the board for the night led by junior Keirah Potts who went 9/12 at the free throw line. Hayden Wamsley added seven points in the loss.

Northwest coach Dave Frantz praised how well his team played in a game style they had not seen through this point in the season.

“It was a tough fought game tonight,” said Frantz, “We have not been in a more physical game all year. I was really proud of my girls, mainly in the second half, with their toughness. I felt like we really grew up a lot tonight. Junior (Keirah) Potts, sophomores Haidyn Wamsley and Val Eury, and freshmen Ava Jenkins, Kloe Montgomery, Reagan Lewis played their hearts out tonight. Ironton is a very good team and these kids made them work for every point. My biggest regret is that I lose four seniors off of this team. Two who were injured, Makayla Boehm and Skylar Lebrun, did not dress tonight. Sydnie Jenkins and Skylar Patty both played their usual good games tonight. This group has to be the most unselfish bunch of kids who were leaders on and off of the court. They are all role players who made this season the best we have had in quite a few years. We will be better in the future due to the attitudes of these girls.”

Ironton moves on to play a tough Lynchburg Clay team Saturday at Valley High School this Saturday in the sectional final.

Northwest freshman Ava Jenkins attacks the rim in transition in the Mohawks sectional loss to Ironton Wednesday night. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_IMG_9955.jpg Northwest freshman Ava Jenkins attacks the rim in transition in the Mohawks sectional loss to Ironton Wednesday night. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Missy Payne PDT Sports Contributor

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-1301 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

