Senators fall to Scott, Lynchburg-Clay in sectionals

LUCASVILLE – Lynchburg Clay’s Peyton Scott stepped on the court in Lucasville Wednesday night, and Scioto County took notice.

Scott scored a career high 45 points, setting a personal goal for herself. In addition to a career night, when she scored with 1:17 seconds on the clock during the third quarter, she set an all-time scoring record for the Mustangs with 2,112 career points in her four years.

Scott would only score a few more points in the fourth, choosing to assist her teammates in the win, as Lynchburg-Clay defeated Portsmouth West 65-27. A very grateful, modest player that is looking forward to her future at Miami University of Ohio where she will play basketball for the next four years.

Zoe Fittro added 13 points in the Mustangs win with Serena Smith adding three and Sierra Benney adding 4.

Portsmouth West was led by Abbi Pack with eight points, Morgan Rigsby and Emily Sissel each added seven in the Senators loss.

Portsmouth West head coach Jason Claytor coached his final game for the Lady Senators Wednesday night, saying, “I am going to spend time with my family, I have a four year old.”

He then smiled and laughed and added, “Yeah, I will be back.”

In talking about his team, Claytor added, “They are in a good spot going forward, they are young, and their future is bright. They know how I feel about them, I have given them everything I have, and they have done the same. Jordyn Swords, a senior was having a great year for us, leading us in scoring until we played Oak Hill (an injury). She is a great kid, I wish her year would have ended differently, but she has handled it with a lot of class and grace. I will still be there for the girls, just not every night, but I will be there rooting for them.”

Lynchburg-Clay will face Ironton in the sectional final with a spot in the district semifinals on the line this Saturday at Valley High School at 4:30 p.m.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_West_logo.jpg

By Missy Payne PDT Sports Contributor

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

