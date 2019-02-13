ROUNDUP: Tuesday’s prep hoops results

CLAY 89, EAST 83 (2OT)

In a double overtime thriller, Clay (6-14, 4-9 SOC I) outlasted East Tuesday by an 89-83 final.

Leading the Panthers in scoring was Shaden Malone with 21 points while both Reece Whitley and Hunter Mathias had 20. Chase Hudson also chipped in with 12 points.

For the Tartans (4-15, 2-11 SOC I), Will Shope and Kyle Flannery both had career nights. Flannery led all scorers with 35 points, including his 1,000th career point, while Shope ended the night with 28 and his 1,000th as well. Austin Smith also helped, adding 18 points.

BOX SCORE

Clay: 14-13-17-22 (23) — 89

East: 14-24-15-13 (17) — 83

Clay: 31 FG, 18-29 FT 7 3pt. (Hudson 2). Scoring: Malone 21, Whitley 20, Mathias 20, Hudson 12, Cottle 8, Newton 4, Moore 3, Toomire 1.

East: 30 FG, 17-30 FT, 8 3pt. (Shope 4, Flannery 4). Scoring: Flannery 35, Shope 28, Smith 18, Metzler 2.

GREEN 63, NOTRE DAME 58

The Bobcats (13-8, 7-6 SOC I) got back on the winning track Tuesday with a five-point win at home. Tanner Kimbler led Green statistically with 18 points while Gage Sampson’s matched his scoring output with 18 of his own. Tayte Carver was also a factor, finishing with 14.

For Notre Dame (1-19, 1-12 SOC I), Ben Mader had 23 points, Caleb Nichols had 15 and Jackson Clark ended with 12.

BOX SCORE

Notre Dame: 14-13-17-22 (23) — 89

Green: 14-24-15-13 (17) — 83

Notre Dame: 22 FG, 8-9 FT 7 3pt. (Mader 4). Scoring: Mader 23, Nichols 15, Clark 12, Kammer 6, Harrell 3.

Green: 21 FG, 17-21 FT, 4 3pt. (Kimbler 4). Scoring: Kimbler 18, Sampson 18, Carver 14, Z> Huffman 7, E. Huffman 4, Blizzard 2.

VALLEY 66, WEST 61 (OT)

In an SOC II contest, Valley outlasted West in overtime Tuesday by a 66-61 final.

Tanner Cunningham led the Indians (7-13, 5-8 SOC II) with 22 points while Kayden Mollette added 17. Mason Zaler also chipped in with 12 points.

For West (6-13, 3-10 SOC II), Dylan Bradford had 18 points and both Jesse Johnson and Brennan Bauer scored 14.

BOX SCORE

West: 16-18-13-14 (0) — 61

Valley: 14-18-19-10 (5) — 66

West: 21 FG, 8-11 FT 10 3pt. (Bauer 4). Scoring: Bradford 18, Bauer 14, Johnson 14, Howard 6, Coe 5, Berry 4, Norman 3, Davis 2.

Valley: 24 FG, 10-10 FT, 8 3pt. (Mollette 5). Scoring: Cunningham 22, Mollette 17, Zaler 12, Shope 7, Mitchell 6, Fell 2.

MINFORD 76, NORTHWEST 52

The Falcons continued a hot streak Tuesday night with a 24-point win over Northwest at home.

Minford (7-13, 6-7 SOC II) was led by Cameron Dalton’s 25 points while Darius Jordan scored 14. Connor McCormick and Collin Coriell also scored 10 points each.

For Northwest (1-17, 0-13 SOC II), Chase McClay led the team with 14 points. Brayden Campbell and Billy Crabtree also hit double-digit scoring figures with 10 points each.

BOX SCORE

Northwest: 19-10-5-21 — 52

Minford: 14-11-28-23 — 76

Northwest: 20 FG, 13-25 FT 3 3pt. (Campbell 1, Hall 1, Borens 1). Scoring: McClay 14, Campbell 10, Crabtree 10, Hall 9, Emmons 6, Borens 5, Hobbs 2.

Minford: 32 FG, 8-9 FT, 10 3pt. (Dalton 3). Scoring: Dalton 25, Jordan 14, McCormick 10, Coriell 10, Knore 8, Kelley 7, Vogelsong-Lewis 2.

