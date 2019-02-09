Friday night roundup

VALLEY 65, NORTHWEST 55

Valley picked up a road SOC II win over Northwest, 65-55 in a road trip to McDermott Friday night.

The Indians were led in scoring by Tanner Cunningham and Mason Zaler who each finished with a game high 16.

Northwest’s Timmy Emmons and Chase McClay led the Mohawks in scoring with 14 apiece.

BOX SCORE

Valley: 14-13-16-22 – 65

NW: 12-10-13-20 – 55

Valley: 26 FG, 2 3PT (Cunningham, Mollette 1), 11/26 FT. Scoring: Cunningham 16, Zaler 16, Mollette 12, Shope 10, Mitchell 5, Ellis 4, Fell 2

NW: 17 FG, 3 3PT (Borens 2), 18/30 FT. Scoring: Emmons 14, McClay 14, Crabtree 9, Borens 8, Hall 6, Rivers 2, Campbell 2

WHEELERSBURG 67, PORTSMOUTH WEST 41

No stats were available for Wheelersburg’s win over West. With this win, the Pirates wrap up the SOC II race and will finish as outright conference champions.

OAK HILL 55, SOUTH WEBSTER 54

The South Webster Jeeps fell in a road trip to Oak Hill, 55-54.

The Jeeps were led in scoring by Shiloah Blevins who finished with a game high 20 points, as well as Braden Bockway who finished with 19.

Mason Darby led the Oaks in scoring with a team high 15.

BOX SCORE

OH: 11-14-17-13 – 55

SW: 9-17-14-14 – 54

OH: 21 FG, 10 3PT (Potter, Hanning 3), 3/5 FT. Scoring: M. Darby 15, Hanning 11, Hammond 11, Potter 9, Stuart 6, N. Darby 3

SW: 20 FG, 8 3PT (Blevins, Bockway 3), 6/7 FT. Scoring: Blevins 20, Bockway 19, Voiers 9, Zimmerman 5, J. Ruth 1

WAVERLY 61, MINFORD 58

In an SOC II contest, Waverly (14-7, 9-3 SOC II) outlasted Minford by a three-point margin.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Easton Wolf’s 13 points while both Cobe Marquez and Cody Remington added 12 apiece. For Minford (6-13, 5-8 SOC II), Kelton Kelley scored 16 points while Darius Jordan finished with 13.

BOX SCORE

Minford: 8-18-8-4 — 58

Waverly: 9-5-10-3 — 61

Minford: 21 FG, 11-15 FT 5 3pt. (Kelley 1, Vogelsong-Lewis 1, Jordan 1, McCormick 1, Crank 1). Scoring: Kelley 16, Jordan 13, Dalton 10, McCormick 9, Crank 7, Vogelsong-Lewis 3.

Waverly: 25 FG, 6-11 FT, 5 3pt. (Marquez 2, Remington 2). Scoring: Wolf 13, Marquez 12, Remington 12, Dunn 9, Robertson 7, Smallwood 6, Shoemaker 2.

GALLIA ACADEMY 55, PORTSMOUTH 37

Portsmouth travelled to face the Gallia Academy Blue Devils Friday night and fell short, 55-37.

Matthew Fraulini had a team high 15 points in the Trojans loss on Friday.

BOX SCORE

GA: 12-14-13-16 – 55

Portsmouth: 5-12-8-12 – 37

GA: 18 FG, 4 3PT, 10/12 FT.

Portsmouth: 12 FG, 4 3PT (Fraulini 3), 7/16 FT. ScoringL Fraulini 15, Lattimore 6, Bowman 5, Shipp 4, McKinley 3, Johnson 1

EAST 55, NOTRE DAME 41

East (4-14, 2-9 SOC I) picked up its fourth win this season with a 14-point victory over Notre Dame. Leading the Tartans in the win was Kyle Flannery with 22 points while Will Shope had 10.

For Notre Dame (1-16, 1-11 SOC I), Ben Mader scored 16 points and Caleb Nichols had 12.

BOX SCORE

Notre Dame: 14-11-8-8 — 41

East: 10-16-10-19 — 55

Notre Dame: 14 FG, 6-14 FT 7 3pt. (Mader 4). Scoring: Mader 16, Nichols 12, Clark 7, Kammer 3, Harrell 3.

East: 16 FG, 19-22 FT, 4 3pt. (Flannery 2, Hollow 2). Scoring: Flannery 22, Smith 12, Shope 10, Hollow 8, Carver 2, Coyle 1.

SYMMES VALLEY 71, CLAY 58

No stats were available for Clay’s loss to Symmes Valley.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NOTRE DAME 61, EAST 23

The Titans (20-1, 14-0 SOC I) had little trouble with East (1-16, 0-12 SOC I) Friday evening, winning by a 38-point margin.

For the senior class at Notre Dame, this marks their 4th straight SOC I title, including an incredible 56-0 in SOC I play over their four years of play.

Leading Notre Dame in scoring was Katie Dettwiller, with nine points, while Taylor Schmidt had seven. In total, 14 different Titans graced the scoring column. For East, Grace Smith had nine.

BOX SCORE

Notre Dame: 27-14-8-12 — 61

East: 4-4-12-3 — 23

Notre Dame: 24 FG, 8-17 FT 5 3pt. (Schaeffer 2). Scoring: K. Dettwiller 9, Schmidt 7, Schaeffer 6, Creech 5, Cassidy 5, Hassel 5, Ch. Dettwiller 5, Hash 4, Cl. Dettwiller 4, Zheng 3, Smith 2, Holtgrove 2, Campbell 2, Collins 2.

East: 9 FG, 4-8 FT, 1 3pt. (Johnson 1). Scoring: G. Smith 9, F. Smith 4, Johnson 3, Rosenagle 2, Osborne 2, Hunnicut 2, Escamilla 1.

GREEN 63, ROSE HILL 48

The Green Bobcats picked up a road win over Rose Hill just three days prior to the start of sectional play, 63-48.

Freshman guard Kasey Kimbler led the Bobcats in scoring with a game high 21 points followed by Kame Sweeney who finished with 16.

BOX SCORE

Green: 9-15-18-21 – 63

Rose Hill: 5-17-13-13 – 48

Green: 16 FG, 3 3PT (Kimbler 3), 28/38 FT. Scoring: Kimbler 21, Sweeney 16, Blevins 10, Johnson 9, Christian 4

Rose Hill: 15 FG, 3 3PT, 15/23 FT.

