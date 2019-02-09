Tigers fall at home to Eastern

NEW BOSTON – It just wasn’t the New Boston Tigers night. That fact, mixed with the fact that they ran into the buzzsaw that is the 2018-19 SOC I champion Eastern Eagles, resulted in a home loss for the Tigers, 60-52.

It wasn’t for a lack of effort from the Adam Cox led Tigers, they just happened to play one of the state’s best teams on a night when things didn’t fall their way, a credit to the strength and depth of the #10 Eagles team.

“We really just let them muscle us and push us around, and it turned into a strength game instead of a finesse game, and we struggled at that,” said Tigers head coach Adam Cox following the loss. “Having an answer for (Michael) Miller and (Cody) Weaver in two good seniors on the inside, they did a good job of taking things away that we do.”

That main thing Eastern did an excellent job of taking away? Getting defensive rebounds and get the ball out in transition to freshman guards Jerome McKinley and Grady Jackson, as well as junior Marcus Saunders. When the Tigers were limited by the Eagles size and strength on the offensive glass, that limitation made their life harder in the half court.

“It was good to see Evan (Leist), Michael (Miller), and Cody (Weaver) win the SOC as seniors,” said Cox when speaking on the Eastern senior class. “They’re well coached, they’re good kids, and they’ve always shown great sportsmanship towards myself and my coaching staff.”

New Boston was led in scoring by senior Tyler Caldwell who finished with a game high 17 points. Eastern was led in scoring by Cody Weaver who also finished with 17 to lead the Eagles.

This game will not be one that Cox nor the Tigers will be able to dwell on for long. Next week, New Boston has two road trips prior to the first week of sectionals against Western on Tuesday and Notre Dame on Friday that will help determine their final place in the conference race and will be more measuring stick games going into the first week of tournament play.

“We’re ready to go,” said Cox, “We’re going to be ready for Western, and ready for the tournaments. This is a minor setback from a great season we’ve had. We’re not going to dwell on it, we’re not going to hang our heads or feel sorry for ourselves. We’re going to get back to where we started, and that’s to win a district title and go back to the Convo.”

BOX SCORE

Eastern:15-15-14-16 — 60

New Boston: 12-9-15-16 — 52

Eastern: 25 FG, 2 3PT (Cochenour, Leist 1), 8/14 FT. Scoring: Weaver 17, Leist 15, Miller 12, Cochenour 11, Deitriech 4, Clemmons 1

New Boston: 22 FG, 5 3PT (Jackson, Sexton, Caldwell, Saunders, McKinley 1), 3/6 FT. Scoring: Caldwell 17, Sexton 12, McKinley 9, Jackson 7, Saunders 7

New Boston freshman Grady Jackson guards Eastern senior Evan Leist during Friday night’s game at Glenwood High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_IMG_9305-1.jpg New Boston freshman Grady Jackson guards Eastern senior Evan Leist during Friday night’s game at Glenwood High School. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

