Thursday roundup

CLAY 58, EAST 30

Clay picked up a 58-30 home senior night win over East Thursday night to close out regular season play prior to next week’s sectional tournament.

Clay was led in scoring by Cam DeLotell who finished with a game high 23, followed closely by Jensen Warnock who finished with 18.

The Tartans were led in scoring by Grace Smith who finished with a team high 12 points.

BOX SCORE

Clay: 13-20-17-8 – 58

East: 4-5-10-8 – 30

Clay: 22 FG, 9 3PT (DeLotell 7), 5/10 FT. Scoring: DeLotell 23, Je. Warnock 18, Balestra 5, Artis 4, Pauley 4, Hurt 2, Loper 2

East: 12 FG, 2 3PT (Johnson, A. Escamilla 1), 2/5 FT. Scoring: G. Smith 12, F. Smith 6, A. Escamilla 5, Johnson 3, Stiltner 2

NOTRE DAME 56, GREEN 15

Notre Dame finished off their regular season with a trip to Franklin Furnace, taking down the Bobcats of Green 56-15.

The Titans were led in scoring by Ava Hassel who finished with a team high 13 points, followed by Katie Dettwiller’s 12.

Green’s Megan Johnson led the Bobcats in scoring on her senior night with a team high six points.

BOX SCORE

ND: 24-14-14-4 – 56

Green: 6-2-0-7 – 15

ND: 23 FG, 3 3PT (A. Hassel, Cassidy, Zheng 1), 3/4 FT. Scoring: A. Hassel 13, K. Dettwiller 12, C. Dettwiller 8, Cassidy 5, Zheng 5, Campbell 5, Smith 2, Delabar 2, Webb 2, Hash 2

Green: 7 FG, 1 3PT (Kimbler 1), 0/3 FT. Scoring: Johnson 6, Kimbler 5, Jenkins 2, Christian 2

IRONTON 63, VALLEY 41

Valley fell in their final regular season game in a road trip to face the Ironton Tigers, 63-41.

Valley was led in scoring by Karysn Conaway who finished with a team high 14 points.

BOX SCORE

Ironton: 22-11-19-11 – 63

Valley: 9-9-14-9 – 41

Ironton: 21 FG, 10 3PT, 11/18 FT.

Valley: 15 FG, 5 3PT (Conaway 4), 6/11 FT. Scoring: Conaway 14, Call 8, B. Buckle 7, Howard 5, N. Buckle 2, Day 2, Gilliland 2, Dunham 1

