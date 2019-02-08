Notre Dame’s Katie Dettwiller scores 1,000th, eyes deep tourney run

PORTSMOUTH — When Notre Dame’s Baylee Webb found teammate Katie Dettwiller open under the basket with 7:43 left in the first quarter of Wednesday’s 70-33 win over Eastern, it was just like any other bucket for Dettwiller … at first.

The 6-foot-4 senior caught the pass, took one dribble and used her right hand to hit nothing but net, giving the Titans a 2-0 lead. But when the buzzer sounded and her teammates started clapping, there was a look of confusion on her face.

“I got the pass from Baylee, I made the basket and I turned around after they sounded the buzzer,” Dettwiller said. “I thought, ‘What is going on?’ Then I saw [Notre Dame] coach [JD] McKenzie walking towards me with the trophy and my emotions took over. I just started crying.”

Dettwiller, unknowingly, had scored her 1,000th career point, joining an exclusive club of players that have graduated as a Titan. While 1,000 has never been a particular goal of hers to cross off, Dettwiller says the honor is something she’ll be proud of for years to come.

“I’ve never really eyed 1,000 points or made it a goal but I always knew if it happened, it would be an amazing honor,” she said. “This accomplishment is a great honor and I’m so grateful to be a part of the 1,000 point club with the girls who are the legends of our basketball program.”

It’s safe to say Dettwiller is one of those legends, and that was before she scored her 1,000th.

Over the past three seasons, with Dettwiller leading the charge, Notre Dame has an overall record of 67-4. During that time, Dettwiller has averaged 13.2 points and 9.4 rebounds.

This year alone, she’s averaging team-highs of 17.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.2 blocks.

Thankfully for Notre Dame, Dettwiller’s passion for basketball started early. Since that time, she’s not only used that passion to drive her, but she’s let it grow wings.

Sure, she plays for love of the game. But she also plays for her teammates, coaches and family.

“At a young age, I loved the game. Now I think my motivation is the pride I have for Notre Dame and the desire to take the program to the next level,” she said. “I want to take advantage of my God-given talent and I love to see young girls playing basketball who look up to my team and want to be like us someday.”

Dettwiller says none of her accomplishments — including 1,000 — would be possible without the support system she has in place.

“Not one thing I’ve accomplished over the years would have been possible if I didn’t have the support of my family, teammates and coaches,” Dettwiller said. “I’m so blessed to have so many wonderful people in my life.”

Dettwiller has signed to play with Division I Saint Francis University next season. But she’ll first focus on helping Notre Dame extend its season as long as possible. The Titans are currently 19-1 — the lone loss coming to Division III state-ranked Waynesville — and have earned a top seed in the Division IV Southeast District sectional tournament draw.

They’ll match up with either Glenwood or Eastern in a sectional final Feb. 14 at Northwest, tipping off their postseason. Last winter, Notre Dame ended its season with a 49-30 loss to Waterford in a regional semifinal.

This year, the Titans are hoping to take it one step further while simply playing their style of basketball.

“I hope that, as a team, we can go as far as possible in the tournament and end our season on a high note,” Dettwiller said.

Short and simple and, with Dettwiller leading the charge, the sky is certainly the limit.

Notre Dame senior Katie Dettwiller embraces her teammates after scoring her 1,000th career point in Thursday’s matchup with Eastern. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_IMG_9102.jpg Notre Dame senior Katie Dettwiller embraces her teammates after scoring her 1,000th career point in Thursday’s matchup with Eastern. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Derrick Webb dwebb@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Derrick Webb at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at dwebb@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @dw1509.

