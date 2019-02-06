Boehm signs with West Virginia State

PORTSMOUTH – Dozens of students gathered together Wednesday afternoon in the library at Portsmouth High School to see senior Colin Boehm sign his letter of intent to attend and play collegiate football at West Virginia State University in Charleston, West Virginia.

Boehm becomes the first player under head coach Bruce Kalb to sign to play collegiate football following his graduation in May.

“It’s amazing to me,” said Boehm at his signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon. “I’ve worked really hard my whole life for this, and to have it happen is a dream come true.”

“We’ll certainly miss him,” said Kalb when speaking of Boehm’s presence on the field. “To see him get to continue his career, and to see what the future holds for him, I know I’m very excited. It’s certainly well deserved. The kid has worked hard all four years he’s been here, came in as a freshman and started ten games for us, continued to lead on and off the field. Colin’s a great kid.”

Boehm was one of the key components of the Trojans offensive line during his high school career, as Kalb mentioned, including helping bolster the line to historic rushing numbers during his senior season as the Trojans earned their first playoff berth since 2007 last fall.

Aside from the numbers Boehm was able to help produce from tackle position, Kalb knows that his leadership, on and off the field, will be one of the hardest things to replace when his senior moves on to play at the collegiate level.

“I knew I could go to him to get the pulse of where things were headed, what things were going on. He did all the right things, did everything we asked of him and them some. It was like having him as an assistant coach out there on the field because he was there to help the kids going in the right direction. If we had our backs against the wall, you knew Colin was going to fight to the end, and that was infectious amongst his teammates.”

The thing that peaked Boehm’s interest the most about attending West Virginia State? The feeling of home and family atmosphere playing for the Yellow Jackets presented.

“I loved the campus there. The people there are amazing, it felt like a whole new family there. It felt like my best opportunity to learn and grow as a person would be there.”

Boehm said he plans on majoring in education upon enrolling at West Virginia State this fall.

As he moves into the next chapter of his life, Boehm knows that no matter what, he wouldn’t have been able to make it to this stage of his life without his friends and family there to support him.

“Having them be here to support me is the best part because I wouldn’t have been able to do anything without them.”

Portsmouth senior Colin Boehm signed his letter of intent to play football at West Virginia State University at his signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_IMG_9004.jpg Portsmouth senior Colin Boehm signed his letter of intent to play football at West Virginia State University at his signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT