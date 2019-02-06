Tuesday boys’ roundup

SOUTH WEBSTER 78, EAST 42

South Webster picked up a non-conference win Tuesday night over the East Tartans, 78-42.

The Jeeps were led in scoring by Braden Bockway who finished with 19, Shiloah Blevins who finished with 18, as well as Tanner Voiers who finished with 18.

East was led in scoring by Will Shope who finished with a game high 22 points, followed closely by Kyle Flannery who finished with 17.

BOX SCORE

SW: 14-19-24-21 – 78

East: 14-16-3-9 – 42

SW: 31 FG, 9 3PT (Bockway, Voiers 3), 7/9 FT. Scoring: Bockway 19, Blevins 18, Voiers 18, Keller 11, J. Ruth 4, Zimmerman 3, Smith 3, G. Ruth 2

East: 15 FG, 4 3PT (Shope, Flannery 2), 6/10 FT. Scoring: Shope 22, Flannery 17, Hollen 2, Carver 1

PORTSMOUTH 59, ROCK HILL 50

Portsmouth snapped their six game losing streak with a road win over Rock Hill Tuesday.

The Trojans were led in scoring by Danny Lattimore who finished with a game high 25 points, followed by Matthew Fraulini and Miles Shipp who each finished with 9.

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth: 8-18-16-17 – 59

Rock Hill: 6-15-14-9 – 50

Portsmouth: 19 FG, 7 3PT (Lattimore 3), 13/19 FT. Scoring: Lattimore 25, Shipp 9, Fraulini 9, McKinley 7, Roe 6, Connally 2

Rock Hill: 18 FG, 6 3PT, 5/6 FT.

EASTERN 76, MINFORD 45

Stats for Minford’s home loss to Eastern were not available.

