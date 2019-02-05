Notre Dame drops to #8 in new AP poll

PORTSMOUTH – A neutral site loss to the state’s third ranked team in Division III dropped the Notre Dame Titans from their #7 spot in Division IV from a week ago to the #8 spot in the newest AP poll released Tuesday afternoon.

#8 Notre Dame fell to new number #3 in Division III Waynesville in the Ironton shootout, a loss that seems as if it will be the Titans only loss of the regular season heading into sectional play next week.

The Titans (17-1, 11-0 SOC I) received one first place vote in the final AP poll of the season and received 65 points.

Notre Dame will finish their regular season with games against SOC I foe Green, followed by a road trip to face Belpre on Saturday in their final regular season contest.

