Saturday preps roundup

Girls

NORTHWEST 38, VALLEY 25

In a defensive SOC II battle at noon on Saturday, the Northwest Mohawks picked up a home win over Valley, 38-25.

Haidyn Wamsley had a game high 12 points in the Mohawks home win, followed by Keirah Potts 11 points.

Brooklyn Buckle had a team high seven points in the Indians road loss on Saturday.

BOX SCORE

Northwest: 9-5-12-12 – 38

Valley: 9-7-6-3 – 25

Northwest: 11 FG, 2 3PT (S. Jenkins, Potts 1), 14/25 FT. Scoring: Wamsley 12, Potts 11, Eury 5, S. Jenkins 5, Patty 4, A. Jenkins 1

Valley: 10 FG, 2 3PT (Conaway, Hettinger 1), 3/8 FT. Scoring: B. Buckle 7, Conaway 5, Call 4, Day 4, Hettinger 3, Dunham 2

NEW BOSTON 49, EASTERN 45

New Boston picked up a home SOC I win over Eastern on Saturday, 49-45.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Lexus Oiler who finished with a team high 18 points, followed closely by freshman Kenzie Whitley who finished with 12.

BOX SCORE

NB: 14-14-14-7 – 49

Eastern: 10-14-14-7 – 45

NB: 17 FG, 5 3PT (L. Oiler, Whitley 2), 9/13 FT. Scoring: L. Oiler 18, Whitley 12, S. Oiler 10, Hickman 7, Easter 2

Eastern: 19 FG, 7 3PT, 0/0 FT.

Boys

GREEN 67, EASTERN (Meigs) 49

The Green Bobcats picked up a home non-conference win over Eastern (Meigs), 67-49.

Gage Sampson had a game high 24 points for the Bobcats in their win, followed by Tanner Kimbler’s 16.

BOX SCORE

Green: 17-20-16-14 – 67

Eastern: 8-14-16-11 – 49

Green: 27 FG, 4 3PT (Kimbler 3), 7/16 FT. Scoring: Sampson 24, Kimbler 16, Carver 12, Z. Huffman 7, Blizzard 5, E. Huffman 3

Eastern: 20 FG, 0 3PT, 9/12 FT.

NEW BOSTON 70, IRONTON ST. JOE 63

New Boston picked up a road non-conference win over Ironton St. Joe Saturday night in a trip to the brand new Flyers gym, 70-63.

Kyle Sexton led the Tigers with a game high 22 points, followed by freshman Grady Jackson who finished with 16.

BOX SCORE

NB: 18-15-14-23 – 70

ISJ: 19-13-15-16 – 63

NB: 25 FG, 4 3PT (Saunders 2), 16/22 FT. Scoring: Sexton 22, Jackson 16, Saunders 14, McKinley 11, Caldwell 4, Potts 3

ISJ: 24 FG, 10 3PT, 5/7 FT.

SOUTH WEBSTER 58, CLAY 37

South Webster picked up a non-conference road win over Clay Saturday night, 58-37.

Jeeps senior Shiloah Blevins finished with a game high 16 points, followed by Jacob Ruth and Tanner Voiers who finished with nine a piece.

Clay was led in scoring by Shaden Malone who finished with 11.

BOX SCORE

SW: 14-20-15-9 – 58

Clay: 11-6-10-10 – 37

SW: 25 FG, 6 3PT (Bockway 2), 2/5 FT. Scoring: Blevins 16, J. Ruth 9, Voiers 9, Smith 5, Zimmerman 4, Murphy 3, G. Ruth 3

Clay: 14 FG, 4 3PT (Malone, Whitley, Woods, Moore 1), 5/8 FT. Scoring: Malone 11, Whitley 8, Cottle 5, Moore 5, Woods 3, Newton 2, Dodds 2, Hudson 1

ADENA 68, PORTSMOUTH WEST 54

Portsmouth West fell in non-conference action to Adena Saturday night, 68-54.

The Senators were led in scoring by Dylan Bradford who finished with a game high 18 points.

BOX SCORE

Adena: 13-26-12-18 – 68

West: 8-12-13-21 – 54

Adena: 24 FG, 10 3PT, 10/12 FT.

West: 20 FG, 4 3PT (Johnson, Norman, Bauer, D. Bradford 1) 10/15 FT. Scoring: Bradford 18, Johnson 14, Davis 8, Norman 4, Coe 2, Berry 2

