Blevins scores 1,000th in Jeeps home win over Northwest

SOUTH WEBSTER – Friday night was a special night all the way around in the village of South Webster.

A home conference win over Northwest, 81-43, an all around great team performance from all of the Jeeps, and oh yeah, senior Shiloah Blevins scored his 1,000th career point in the late stages of the fourth quarter in front of the home South Webster crowd.

“It felt amazing because we knew I was thirty points away,” said Blevins who had a game high 31 for the Jeeps. “I didn’t tell my team, because I didn’t want to be that type of guy. But I wanted to score it here, at home, that way it would be more memorable.”

That’s the kind of player and person Shiloah Blevins is. Until the fourth quarter, his teammates had no idea Blevins was that close to such a great accomplishment. Only his coaches, family, and those patiently waiting on the Jeeps home side of the court.

“He’s a great kid, and a great athlete,” said South Webster head coach Brenton Cole following the Jeeps win. “He does everything well, in all aspects. At practice he’s a team leader. Running sprints, he’s the first guy across the line. Never negative, never pouting. It doesn’t matter if he scores ten points, he’s still happy for everyone else. It’s never about him. As a matter of fact, when he was 11 points away, I had to tell our guys that he was 11 points away and that I’d love for it to happen at home. And they looked at me like, ‘What?’. He didn’t tell them, didn’t let his teammates know. He’s that type of guy.”

The story of Friday night’s game, besides the feat accomplished by the Jeeps senior, was South Webster’s hot shooting and, guess what? Their defense.

Sophomore Tanner Voiers got the Jeeps going offensive early and often by draining three long balls in the first quarter, leading his team with 11 points through the first period.

“We came out firing on all cylinders, moving the ball very well,” said Cole. “Tanner Voiers really got us going by hitting those threes early. We tried to get our guys to attack the rim, but when they started playing the box-and-one, they started giving our guys some shots, and thank goodness we were knocking them down.”

Voiers led the Jeeps with a game high 14 points in the first half and remained at that number for the rest of Friday night’s contest.

Towards the end of the first half, Northwest made a push to cut their deficit to fourteen at 40-26 entering the halftime break. Freshman guard Brayden Campbell had a team high nine points at the half and finished with a team high 12 points by games end. The freshman guard has made tremendous strides since the beginning of the season.

As the game restarted following the intermission South Webster continually pulled away using their long range shooting and stellar defense en route to an 81-43 home win over the Mohawks.

With just a week and a half left in the regular season before tournament play, Cole is going to continue to preach improvement on the two things that the Jeeps do so well: defense and shooting.

“Always on defense, always on defense,” said Cole. “The less shots you can limit your opponent to, as far as possessions, crashing the defensive glass to make sure they don’t keep shooting and getting looks. That’s really something I’m going to be preaching for the next week and a half, and really trying to take care of the ball. Making sure we have good possessions where we get looks at the rim, and to everyone: making sure we share the ball.”

South Webster will be in action again on Saturday when they will face off against Clay in a non-conference battle. Northwest will travel to North Adams on Saturday in non-conference play.

BOX SCORE

South Webster: 23-17-21-20 – 81

Northwest: 11-15-8-9 – 43

South Webster: 32 FG, 11 3PT (Voiers 4), 6/10 FT. Scoring: Blevins 31, Voiers 14, Bockway 10, J. Ruth 7, Zimmerman 5, Holstein 3, Smith 3, Martin 3, G. Ruth 3, Murphy 2

Northwest: 15 FG, 3 3PT (Marcum, Campbell, Hall 1), 10/16 FT. Scoring: Campbell 12, Throckmorton 7, Emmons 6, McClay 5, Hall 5, Crabtree 3, Marcum 3, Hobbs 2

South Webster senior Shiloah Blevins giving the game ball to his mother after scoring his 1,000th point. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_shiloah_mom-1.jpg South Webster senior Shiloah Blevins giving the game ball to his mother after scoring his 1,000th point. Ed Litteral | Daily Times The jumpshot that put South Webster senior Shiloah Blevins over the 1,000 point mark for his career. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_shiloah_1000-1.jpg The jumpshot that put South Webster senior Shiloah Blevins over the 1,000 point mark for his career. Ed Litteral | Daily Times

