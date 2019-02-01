Previewing Ironton shootout

IRONTON – Saturday will feature one of the biggest single day events for high school girls’ basketball in our area and will give three Scioto County teams a stiff challenge before the final week of regular season play beginning Monday.

Ironton High School will host the Tackett’s Body Shop Shootout hosted by the Ironton High School girls’ basketball program, an event that will feature the Wheelersburg Pirates, the Minford Falcons, and the Notre Dame Titans in back to back to back games.

To kick things off on Saturday at 11:00 a.m., the undefeated #5 Vinton County Vikings will face one of the 16th region’s (KY) perineal powerhouse schools in the Ashland Paul Blazer Kittens.

Following the conclusion of the opening game, the Wheelersburg Pirates will square off against another top team in the 16th region, the West Carter Comets.

Allie Stone has been the main source of the Comets scoring through the majority of the regular season. The talented freshman has already eclipsed the 1,000th point mark since she began playing her freshman year. Two of the Comets talented seniors, Morgan Berry and Hannah Bear will also be players to watch in order for the Pirates to pick up a non-conference win heading into tournament play.

The defending SOC II champion Minford Falcons will tip things off against yet another 16th region powerhouse, the Russell Red Devils.

Russell will be without Aubrey Hill, arguably their best player, in their matchup with the Falcons. The matchup to watch on Saturday between these two talented teams? Lakie Sanders vs. Ashley Blankenship in the post. If the Falcons can control the paint and hit their open shots, they’ll be primed for a big win over a talented Russell team.

“Girls basketball in our really is very competitive right now, and this is an awesome event Doug (Graham) has put on at Ironton,” said Minford head coach Shane Davis when asked about the event on Saturday. “I think we are playing a very winnable game tomorrow, but we have to have the same energy and effort we showed against Miami Trace and Washington Court House. We have to share the basketball and play as a team to pull this one out. If we play like I know we are capable of, I really feel like the scoreboard will be in our favor.”

Scioto County’s final representative in what may be the marquee game Saturday’s event will be the undefeated #7 in Division IV Notre Dame Titans, who have played incredible basketball through this point in the season, facing off against the undefeated #4 in Division III Waynesville.

Waynesville currently sits at 15-0 and received one first place vote in the most recent AP poll released late Tuesday evening.

“This is a great event, and it’s a big benefit for us to be able to play a team this talented before the tournament,” said Notre Dame head coach J.D. McKenzie. “It’s a big test for our girls, and a tremendous opportunity for them to compete against a higher ranked larger division school.”

To end Saturday’s event, Ironton will play host to Franklin, and Tecumseh will face off against the Parkersburg Big Reds (Wv.).

If you’re not busy or have an itch to go and watch some elite level high school girls basketball, head to Ironton and watch some of the area’s best do battle in what should be a fun day of games.

