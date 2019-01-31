ROUNDUP: Thursday’s prep hoops results

GIRLS BASKETBALL

OAK HILL 66, SOUTH WEBSTER 31

Behind Caitlyn Brisker’s game-high 27 points, Oak Hill (14-4, 9-2 SOC II) breezed past South Webster Thursday evening by a 35-point margin. Brisker also scored her 1,000th career point in the win. Olivia Clarkson also chipped in for the Oaks, totaling 24 points.

For South Webster (8-10, 5-6 SOC II), Maddie Cook led the way, scoring 11 points.

BOX SCORE

South Webster: 14-7-4-6— 31

Oak Hill: 20-20-17-9 — 66

South Webster: 10 FG, 8-16 FT 3 3pt. (Cook 2). Scoring: Cook 11, Claxon 6, Cox 5, Maloney 4, Blanton 2, Johnson 2, Hornikel 1.

Oak Hill: 27 FG, 6-8 FT, 6 3pt. (Clarkson 6). Scoring: Brisker 27, Clarkson 24, Crabtree 6, Chambers 4, Miller 4, Howell 2.

WHEELERSBURG 60, WEST 19

The Pirates (16-3, 11-1 SOC II) took one step closer to winning an outright conference title Thursday with a 41-point win over West.

Leading Wheelersburg in scoring was Kaylee Darnell with 18 points, followed by Abbie Kallner’s 13 and Isabella Hamilton, Alaina Keeney and Ellie Kallner, who all had seven.

For the Senators (3-15, 1-12 SOC II), Eden Cline had seven points.

BOX SCORE

West: 3-3-8-5 — 19

Wheelersburg: 23-18-10-9 — 60

West: 7 FG, 1-4 FT, 4 3pt. (Cline 2). Scoring: Cline 7, Rigsby 4, Bolton 3, Adkins 3, Sissel 2.

Wheelersburg: 26 FG, 0-2 FT, 8 3pt. (A. Kallner 3). Scoring: Darnell 18, A. Kallner 13, E. Kallner 7, Hamilton 7, Keeney 7, Jolly 4, Grant 4.

WESTERN 54, GREEN 46

Hosting Western in conference play Thursday, Green (8-10, 5-6 SOC I) fell to Western, 54-46.

Leading the Bobcats statistically was Kame Sweeney with 15 points, followed by Kasey Kimbler’s 14. Sylvia Evans led Western with 20 points.

BOX SCORE

Western: 15-16-8-15 — 54

Green: 8-16-10-12 — 46

Western: 23 FG, 11-19 FT, 1 3pt. (Evans 1). Scoring: Evans 20, Whitt 15, Tackett 8, Cast 6, Beekman 6.

Green: 19 FG, 8-14 FT, 2 3pt. (Kimbler 2). Scoring: Sweeny 15, Kimbler 14, Christian 6, Brown 6, Johnson 4, Blevins 1.

CLAY 56, SYMMES VALLEY 34

The Panthers (13-6, 9-2 SOC I) got a road win Thursday evening at Symmes Valley and were paced three double-digit scorers. Sophia Balestra scored 12 points to lead Clay and was followed by Cameron Delotell with 11 and Jensen Warnock with 10.

BOX SCORE

Clay: 13-17-12-13 — 56

Symmes Valley: 9-9-9-7 — 34

Clay: 17 FG, 17-24 FT, 4 3pt. (Delotell 3). Scoring: Balestra 12, Delotell 11, Je. Warnock 10, Je. Warnock 7, Artis 6, Gatti 4, Munion 2, Loper 2.

Symmes Valley: 13 FG, 8-16 FT, 6 3pt. (Hayes 2, Malone 2). Scoring: Hayes 10, Malone 8, Deer 5, Hunter 4, Selles 4, Ross 4.