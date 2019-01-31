Trojans fall to Rock Hill, 49-37

PEDRO – Those hoping that the second meeting between the Rock Hill Redwomen and the Portsmouth Trojans would result in the same fashion as the first left Pedro disappointed Thursday night.

It was in the Trojans first game of the new year, a home game vs. Rock Hill on January 3rd, that they trailed the Redwomen 24-23 at the halftime break before going on to win 49-40 by game’s end.

In similar fashion, Portsmouth trailed Rock Hill 21-16 at the halftime break Thursday night in the rematch between the two OVC schools.

To Trojans fans dismay, the second matchup between the two went the way of Rock Hill 49-37 to pick up a home conference win over Portsmouth.

“I thought we played really hard,” said Portsmouth head coach Amy Hughes following the Trojans loss to Rock Hill Thursday night. “We got a lot of really good shots up, great looks at the basket. Unfortunately for us we just couldn’t get as many as we needed to go in. We played seven girls tonight, and all seven did something productive for us, despite the final result.”

Portsmouth took an early 3-0 lead off of a Jasmine Eley made three but would fall behind in the latter stages of the quarter at 13-9. Going into halftime with some momentum on their side after Hannah Hughes’ made three, Portsmouth trailed Rock Hill 21-16.

One of the major story lines in the first half was the Trojans ability to defend the Redwomen, and also their ability to fill passing lanes and anticipate the other team’s passes.

“We work a lot on our defense,” said Hughes on Thursday. “I thought we did a good job of filling those passing lanes and getting out in transition, just couldn’t make enough of those transition buckets when we needed them.”

Portsmouth trailed Rock Hill 32-25 after three quarters, attempting to close the gap with their outside shooting. Jasmine Eley’s late three cut the Portsmouth deficit to 43-37 with 1:10 seconds left, but the Redwomen would close the game out on a 6-0 run to end the game, sealing the Trojans fate at 49-37.

Hannah Hughes had a game high 17 points for Portsmouth Thursday to go along with Eley’s 16.

Portsmouth will close their season with a makeup game against South Webster that is still TBD, as well as a road trip to face Gallia Academy on Monday.

“I still think we can be a tough opponent for someone in the tournament,” said Hughes of her team come tournament time following the final week of the regular season. “And as good as our defense is, we could cause some problems. We take good shots, and we pass it unselfishly. I like where we are if we continue to do those things.”

BOX SCORE

Rock Hill: 13-8-11-11 – 49

Portsmouth: 9-7-9-12 – 37

Rock Hill: 16 FG, 3 3PT, 14/23 FT.

Portsmouth: 15 FG, 5 3PT (Hughes 3), 2/5 FT. Scoring: Hughes 17, Eley 16, Rickett 2, Kegg 2

Portsmouth fell to Rock Hill on Thursday in conference play, 49-37. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/01/web1_IMG_8651-print.jpg Portsmouth fell to Rock Hill on Thursday in conference play, 49-37. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Split season series with Redwomen, 1-1

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

