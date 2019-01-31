Llewellyn signs with Shawnee State

WHEELERSBURG – Playing soccer at the collegiate level has always been a dream for Wheelersburg senior Cameron Llewellyn.

Wednesday evening, Llewellyn made that dream a reality when he signed his letter of intent to play soccer and attend Shawnee State University.

“It means the world to me,” said Llewellyn at his signing ceremony on Wednesday. “It’s always been a dream for me to play college soccer and to be able to take my career farther than high school. It means the world, and I can’t believe I’m getting to do it.”

Llewellyn leaves behind a legacy for Wheelersburg soccer that will go down as a pretty outstanding four year run. He was a member of the Pirates team that during his freshman season won the SOC II outright, and as a team during his senior season that won the SOC II outright, coupling that with a sectional title and a district finals appearance.

“I didn’t want to let go of the trophy, if that says anything,” said Llewellyn about the memories and feats he and his team accomplished last fall. “It was crazy because freshman year we won, and not many people get to say they won two SOC trophies their high school career. Going out on that, I think me, and my teammates left a legacy for others to follow.”

Llewellyn will be joining the Shawnee State men’s soccer program that has a number of local players from Scioto County and the surrounding area and will also be joining Rock Hill senior and Shawnee State signee Victor Aguilera this upcoming fall.

“I remember watching some of them whenever I was a freshman,” Llewellyn said of the Scioto County heavy Bears’ roster. “I never thought I’d get the chance to play with those guys, they’re all really great players.”

Llewellyn said he plans on studying to become a high school history teacher while attending Shawnee State, and that ultimately one of his main reasons for choosing to play there was the proximity of campus to his home.

“The proximity of it to home was a big thing, and also they have the degree I want to pursue. And the soccer as well. They’re program is on the rise, they keep improving every year.”

When he joins the team this fall, Llewellyn is looking forward to continuing the Scioto County tradition in the Bears’ program, while also getting the experience to play with some international teammates along the way.

“I know they had the player from the Netherlands that did really well last year. I think me, coming from Scioto County and getting to play with them and with other kids from the county, that’s going to be a pretty neat experience.”

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

