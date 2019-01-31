Hammond breaks records in first meet

PIKETON – In her first ever powerlifting meet held at Piketon High School on Saturday, Green senior Hailey Hammond had quite a day.

The Franklin Furnace native broke three records at the meet, won four competitions overall, and by the meet’s end, was awarded the Pound for Pound overall trophy between all girls that competed in the event.

Hammond’s performance on Saturday wasn’t just record breaking, it was record shattering. She benched 145 lbs. which broke the record held by 35 lbs., she broke the squat record by 70 lbs. by squatting 345 lbs, along with deadlifting 325 lbs., breaking that record by 80 lbs.

Some quick math says that she was able to shatter those three records by a combined 185 lbs., an outstanding accomplishment.

“I’ve been working since March of 2018 and haven’t skipped a day yet,” said Hammond of her performance on Saturday. “It was one of the best days I’ve ever had by being able to show everyone what I have been dedicating my time to. I’ve had days where I haven’t had time, energy, or even motivation to go to the gym but I stayed true to who I aspire to become and stayed dedicated. I have really learned what hard work is and I owe it all to my coach Austin Gifford for seeing something in me that no one else did, and also to Living With A Cause for sponsoring me for this event.”

As the event concluded, Hammond was award the Pound for Pound trophy with 815 lbs. total lifted during her first competition.

Needless to say, after her first competition, Hammond can only continue to improve in her lifting capabilities by continuing to work on her craft.

Green senior Hailey Hammond (center) poses for a photo with coach Austin Gifford (left) and mother Aroma Gifford (right). https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/01/web1_haileyhammond.jpg Green senior Hailey Hammond (center) poses for a photo with coach Austin Gifford (left) and mother Aroma Gifford (right). Submitted Photo

Winner of Pound-for-Pound overall trophy