Titans move up to #7

PORTSMOUTH – After consecutive weeks holding down the number eight spot in Division IV in Ohio, the Notre Dame Titans found themselves one spot high when the newest edition of the AP poll for girls’ basketball in Ohio was released Tuesday evening.

After wins over Eastern and Oak Hill in conference and non-conference play, Notre Dame jumped perineal girls’ basketball powerhouse Waterford to overtake the 7th ranked spot in all of Ohio’s division IV, receiving 107 poll points and one first place vote.

The undefeated Titans (16-0, 10-0 SOC I) remain one of three undefeated teams in all of Division IV joining McDonald (16-0) and Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy (15-0).

Notre Dame finishes out their week with a road trip to face East this Thursday in SOC I play, and as well with a non-conference neutral site game vs. Waynesville in the 2019 Tackett’s Body Shop Shootout.

The Tackett’s Body Shop Shootout will be held at Ironton High School and is hosted by the Ironton girls’ basketball program.

The Titans game with Waynesville is without a doubt one of the headlining games of Saturday’s event. Waynesville is currently undefeated at 16-0 in division III and is ranked #3 in the state at the division III level.

Regardless of who comes out on top in the matchup of two goliaths this Saturday, it will undoubtedly be the Titans toughest remaining challenge in route to a perfect regular season.

Prepare for battle vs. Waynesville Saturday

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

