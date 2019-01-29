Monday girls’ roundup

WHEELERSBURG 73, GREENUP COUNTY 44

The Wheelersburg Pirates picked up a non-conference home win over Greenup County on Monday, 73-44.

Pirates senior Abbie Kallner led in the Pirates in scoring with a game high 32 points, 24 of which came off of eight made threes, as well as Alaina Keeney and Kaylee Darnell who finished with 12 points apiece.

The Musketeers were led in scoring by Lauren Hannah who finished with a team high 10 points.

BOX SCORE

Wheelersburg: 10-23-14-26 – 77

Greenup County: 10-11-9-14 – 44

Wheelersburg: 28 FG, 13 3PT (A. Kallner 8), 4/10 FT. Scoring: A. Kallner 32, Darnell 12, Keeney 12, E. Kallner 9, Preston 5, Jolly 1, Meeker 1, Grant 1

Greenup County: 17 FG, 4 3PT (Frazier 2), 6/9 FT. Scoring: Hannah 10, Miller 9, Hill 9, Frazier 6, Bush 4, Carroll 4, Robinson 1, Boggs 1

FAIRLAND 45, PORTSMOUTH 26

The Portsmouth Trojans (6-12, 3-7 OVC) fell at home on Monday in conference to Fairland, 45-26.

The Trojans were led by Jasmine Eley who finished with a team high 11 points, as well as Hannah Hughes who finished with eight points.

BOX SCORE

Fairland: 14-13-12-6 – 45

Portsmouth: 5-9-12-0 – 26

Fairland: 14 FG, 6 3PT, 11/13 FG.

Portsmouth: 10 FG, 4 3PT (Eley, Trinidad 2), 2/4 FT. Scoring: Eley 11, Hughes 8, Trinidad 6, Kegg 1