ROUNDUP: Saturday’s prep hoops results

BOYS BASKETBALL

EAST 75, MANCHESTER 60

The Tartans (3-13) got a win over Manchester Saturday in non-conference play by a 15-point margin. Leading East to the victory was Kyle Flannery with 26 points, followed by Will Shope with 19. Austin Smith also helped out, scoring 11 points.

BOX SCORE

East: 13-17-21-24 — 75

Manchester: 12-14-12-22 — 60

East: 26 FG, 24-38 FT, 5 3pt. (Shope 2, Smith 2). Scoring: Flannery 26, Shope 19, Smith 11, Hollon 6, Metzler 5, Carver 5, Coyle 3.

Manchester: 20 FG, 19-27 FT, 1 3pt. (Scott 1). Scoring: Scott 20, Redman 16, Calvert 9, Young 4, Ricketts 4, Reavers 4, Colvin 2, Bell 1.

NEW BOSTON 63, WELLSTON 51

The Tigers (12-4) continued their winning ways Saturday with a 12-point win over Wellston.

Tyler Caldwell led New Boston with 22 points while Kyle Sexton added 19. Marcus Saunders and Jerome McKinley each added eight to New Boston’s total.

BOX SCORE

New Boston: 22-7-16-18 — 63

Wellston: 13-13-12-13 — 51

New Boston: 24 FG, 11-16 FT, 4 3pt. (Caldwell 2). Scoring: Caldwell 22, Sexton 19, Saunders 8, McKinley 8, Jackson 4, Potts 2.

Wellston: 21 FG, 5-16 FT, 4 3pt. (Molihan 2, Randolph 2). Scoring: Molihan 12, Smith 12, Randolph 8, Bodey 5, Wilson 4, Ervin 4, Kemp 3, Watters 2, Broaddus 1.

RACELAND (Ky.) 68, WEST 58

The Senators (6-9) dropped a non-conference tilt Saturday to Raceland (Ky.).

Leading West in scoring was Jesse Johnson with 18 points, including three 3-point field goals while Josh Berry added 10 of his own.

BOX SCORE

Raceland: 17-19-14-18 — 68

West: 12-8-12-26 — 58

Raceland: 24 FG, 8-10 FT, 12 3pt. (Adkins 6). Scoring: Pence 27, Adkins 26, Floyd 9, Mershon 6.

West: 21 FG, 12-19 FT, 4 3pt. (Johnson 3). Scoring: Johnson 18, Berry 10, Davis 9, Bradford 8, Bauer 7, Howard 4, Coe 2.

NORTH ADAMS 60, VALLEY 49

The Indians (5-12) continued a downward trend with an 11-point loss to North Adams Saturday.

Mason Zaler led Valley in scoring with 12 points while Tanner Cunningham added 11.

BOX SCORE

North Adams: 10-13-24-13 — 60

Valley: 2-8-19-20 — 49

North Adams: 22 FG, 7-9 FT, 9 3pt. (E. Young 5). Scoring: E. Young 19, McCormick 13, C. Meade 11, S. Meade 6, C. Young 5, Hesler 4, Campbell 2.

Valley: 19 FG, 6-11 FT, 5 3pt. (Shope 2). Scoring: Zaler 12, Cunningham 11, Shope 8, Fell 5, Mollette 5, Mitchell 4, Ellis 2, Stuart 2.

PEEBLES 52, NOTRE DAME 27

Peebles almost doubled up Notre Dame’s scoring output Saturday in a 52-27 win.

Leading the Titans (1-14) in scoring was both Ben Mader and Caleb Nichols with eight points each.

BOX SCORE

Notre Dame: 8-8-9-2 — 27

Peebles: 11-18-5-18 — 52

Notre Dame: 10 FG, 3-3 FT, 4 3pt. (Mader 2, Nichols 2). Scoring: Mader 8, Nichols 8, Clark 7, Kammer 4.

Peebles: 20 FG, 10-12 FT, 2 3pt. (Burba 2). Scoring: Browning 15, Shulaw 13, Burba 10, Lightner 4, Crothers 4, Camp 2, Willonghby 2, Mills 2.

WAVERLY 79, MIAMI TRACE 44

The Tigers had little trouble with Miami Trace Saturday evening, winning a non-conference bout by a 35-point margin. In total, 12 Tigers graced the scoresheet.

Waverly (12-5) was led by Ethan Dunn’s 21 points, followed by Trey Robertson’s 10. Tanner Smallwood and Easton Wolf also chipped in, scoring eight points each.

BOX SCORE

Miami Trace: 5-10-13-14 — 44

Waverly: 17-26-20-16 — 79

Miami Trace: 15 FG, 8-12 FT, 5 3pt. (Mathews 2, Bernard 2). Scoring: Mathews 19, Moore 7, Bernard 6, Brown 4, Rodgers 3, Steele 3, Conn 2.

Waverly: 32 FG, 12-17 FT, 3 3pt. (Robertson 2). Scoring:Dunn 21, Robertson 10, Smallwood 8, Wolf 8, Marquez 7, Remington 7, Shanks 6, Shoemaker 4, Wheeler 2, Wise 2, Fathey 2, Brown 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NORTHWEST 62, EASTERN 33

In a non-conference battle, Northwest (7-11) picked up its seventh win of the season in a 29-point win over Eastern on the road.

Val Eury led the Mohawks with 13 points while Keirah Potts added 12. Five different Northwest roster members added six points apiece.

BOX SCORE

Northwest: 15-17-12-18 — 62

Eastern: 3-9-7-14 — 33

Northwest: 30 FG, 1-6 FT, 1 3pt. (Eury 1). Scoring: Eury 13, Potts 12, Wamsley 6, Throckmorton 6, A. Jenkins 6, Lewis 6, Knittle 6, Boehm 4, S. Jenkins 3.

Eastern: 14 FG, 1-4 FT, 4 3pt. (Ab. Cochenour 3). Scoring: Ab. Cochenour 17, Ad. Cochenour 8, Salisbury 5, White 2, Tomlison 1.

EAST 30, WHITEOAK 26

The Tartans (1-14) picked up their first win of the season Saturday in a 30-26 decision over Whiteoak.

Grace Smith led East with 13 points while Peyton Johnson finished the day with six.

BOX SCORE

East: 4-8-6-12 — 30

Whiteoak: 6-6-8-6 — 26

East: 12 FG, 5-14 FT, 1 3pt. (Escamilla 1). Scoring: G. Smith 13, Johnson 6, Escamilla 5, Rosenagle 4, F. Smith 2.

Whiteoak: 8 FG, 8-15 FT, 2 3pt. (Bratton 2). Scoring: Bratton 17, Jones 4, Edwards 4, Monteith 1.