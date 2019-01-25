Behind Robertson, Remington, Waverly speeds past Valley

LUCASVILLE — Without even knowing it, Waverly’s Trey Robertson and Cody Remington completely changed the narrative of Friday’s game at Valley in the span of a one minute and fifty-five seconds.

With their Tigers leading 37-34 with 5:23 left in the third quarter, Robertson dialed long distance to extend the lead to 40-34. After a stop on the other end, he followed his first with a second, making it 43-34. Waverly’s defense forced a turnover and Cobe Marquez found Remington wide open in the corner for a third consecutive 3, capping a 9-0 run.

Game. Set. Match.

From that point on, the Tigers (11-5, 9-2 SOC II) kept their foot on the gas pedal and sped away from the Indians (5-11, 3-8 SOC II) in an impressive 75-50 victory on the road.

The Tigers held Tanner Cunningham and Andrew Shope, Valley’s top two scoring options, to a combined 15 points while the Indians, as a team, shot just 19-of-44 shooting.

“We wanted to shut down Cunningham because when he gets hot, he gets really hot,” Remington said. “But we got into him early. And then, on Shope, the same thing. We wanted to speed the game up. We like playing fast. That’s how we like it.”

Roberston scored a game-high 16 points while hitting four 3-point field goals. His second half performance was nothing but exceptional as he took care of the basketball and knocked down shot after shot.

“My teammates just found me and passed the ball,” Robertson said. “We all played really hard tonight. That started on the defensive end. With Cody, if they’re keying on me, he’ll score 10 quick points and they’ll have to step up and guard him. That frees me up a little. In transition, he’s always looking for me so it’s pick your poison.”

All in all, Waverly had four players reach double-digit scoring figures while causing 14 turnovers on the defensive end.

Tale of the tape

Valley’s Tyler Mitchell got the night’s scoring started with 6:55 left in the first quarter before Waverly’s Cobe Marquez answered with a 3-ball at the 6:44 mark. Marquez’s deep ball gave the Tigers their first lead of the night … and they never looked back.

With 6.1 seconds left in the first, Marquez hit another 3 to extend Waverly’s lead to 21-13 heading into the second. The Indians fought back, cutting the lead to 31-28 late in the first half but Waverly’s Easton Wolf hit a buzzer-beater, putting the Tigers up 33-28 at the break.

In the first half, Marquez scored 10 of his 14 points, acting as the early spark the Tigers needed.

“If you want to go to war with anybody in that locker room, it’s Cobe Marquez,” Remington said. “He’s a great teammate. He works hard. He’s a leader. He’s a bulldog.”

After the break, Waverly turned the heat up.

After Mason Zaler brought Valley to within three points at 37-34, Robertson hit back-to-back 3’s before Remington added a third. With 3:28 left in the third, the Tigers … all of the sudden … had a 46-34 advantage.

They never looked back en route to a 25-point conference win.

Stat book

Robertson led all scorers with 16 points while Marquez ended the night with 14 points and a game-high six assists. Wolf added 11 points and six boards, Remington finished with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists, and Haydn’ Shanks scored eight points.

Mitchell led Valley with 14 points and eight rebounds while Shope added 10 points and five assists. Mason Zaler also chipped in, scoring nine points and grabbing eight boards.

What’s on tap

While Valley attempts to bounce back Saturday at North Adams, Waverly will host Miami Trace.

“Miami Trace plays in a tough league,” Robertson said. “They play with Chillicothe, Washington, McClain … they’re a good team. It’s a big game for us.”

BOX SCORE

Waverly: 21-12-22-20 — 75

Valley: 13-15-14-8 — 50

Waverly: 28-42 FG, 12-19 FT, 7-15 3pt., 20 rebounds (Wolf 6), 8 turnovers, 16 assists (Marquez 6). Scoring: Robertson 16, Marquez 14, Wolf 11, Remington 10, Smallwood 8, Shanks 8, Dunn 4, Hoover 2, Brown 2.

Valley: 19-44 FG, 7-10 FT, 5-12 3pt., 23 rebounds (Zaler 8), 14 turnovers, 15 assists (Shope 5). Scoring: Mitchell 14, Shope 10, Zaler 9, Mollette 8, Cunningham 5, Fell 4.

Waverly's Cody Remington scored 10 points in Friday's 75-50 win at Valley in Southern Ohio Conference action. Waverly's Trey Robertson scored a game-high 16 points in Friday's 75-50 win over Valley. Valley's Andrew Shope competes with Waverly's Cobe Marquez for a rebound during the second quarter of Friday's contest at Lucasville. The Tigers beat the Indians 75-50.

By Derrick Webb dwebb@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Derrick Webb at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at dwebb@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @dw1509.

