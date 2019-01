Friday night boys’ roundup

WHEELERSBURG 86, NORTHWEST 23

The Wheelersburg Pirates (15-0, 9-0 SOC II) earned a big road victory over Northwest 86-23.

Ashton Clevenger led the Pirates in scoring with a game high 18 points, alongside Dustin Darnell who finished with 14.

Northwest was led in scoring by Braden Borens who finished with a team high nine.

BOX SCORE

Wheelersburg: 30-13-11-32 – 86

Northwest: 5-2-10-6 – 23

Wheelersburg: 31 FG, 13 3PT (Clevenger 6), 11/18 FT. Scoring: Clevenger 18, Darnell 14, T. Salyers 12, Truitt 10, Holden 7, McCorkle 6, Mullins 4, Miller 4, Salyers 3

Northwest: 9 FG, 3 3PT (Borens 2), 2/4 FT. Scoring: Boren 9, Throckmorton 5, Emmons 3, Rivers 2, McClay 2, Hobbs 2

SOUTH WEBSTER 79, PORTSMOUTH WEST 28

The South Webster Jeeps picked up a home win over SOC II foe Portsmouth West Friday night 79-28.

South Webster was led in scoring by Shiloah Blevins who finished with 15 and Brack Bockway who finished with 14.

Portsmouth West was led in scoring by Jesse Johnson who finished with seven.

BOX SCORE

South Webster: 16-18-17-28 – 79

West: 8-4-11-5 – 28

South Webster: 30 FG, 9 3PT (Holstein, Zimmerman, Blevins, Smith, Veach, Bockway, Murphy, Voiers, Keller 1), 5/8 FT. Scoring: Blevins 15, Bockway 14, Voiers 11, Smith 7, J. Ruth 6, Holstein 5, Veach 5, G. Ruth 5, Zimmerman 3, Keller 1)

West: 12 FG, 1 3PT (Johnson 1), 3/6 FT. Scoring: Johsnon 7, Berry 4, Bradford 4, Bauer 3, Howard 3, Coe 2, Coleman 1)

OAK HILL 58, MINFORD 21

Stats for Oak Hill’s win over Minford were not available.

SOUTH POINT 57, PORTSMOUTH 56

The Portsmouth Trojans fell on Friday in a road trip to South Point 57-56.

Portsmouth was led in scoing by Myquel McKinley who finished with 15.

BOX SCORE

South Point: 14-9-16-17 — 57

Portsmouth: 19-9-16-11 – 56

South Point: 19 FG, 5 3PT (Gunther 3), 5/5 FT.

Portsmouth: 21 FG, 6 3PT, (Fraulini, Lattimore, McKinley 2), 8/10 FT. Scoring: McKinley 15, Lattimore 15, Shipp 10, Fraulini 8, Roe 6)

GREEN 84, EAST 47

The Green Bobcats (10-6, 6-4 SOC I) picked up a road SOC I win Friday night over East (2-13, 1-9 SOC I) 84-47.

Green was led in scoring by Gage Sampson who finished with a game high 20, and Tayte Carver who finished with 18.

East was led by Will Shope who finished with a team high 15.

BOX SCORE

Green: 21-28-21-14 – 84

East: 14-6-11-16 – 47

Green: 38 FG, 3 3PT (Kimbler 2), 5/9 FT. Scoring: Sampson 20, Carver 18, Kimbler 15, Z. Huffman 12, E. Huffman 8, Brammar 4, Blizzard 3, Sanders 2, Barber 2

East: 21 FG, 3 3PT (Flannery 2), 2/5 FT. Scoring: Shope 15, Flannery 13, A. Smith 12, Metzer 2, Coyle 2, Winston 1

NEW BOSTON 58, CLAY 38

New Boston (11-4, 8-2 SOC I) picked up a road conference win over the Clay Panthers (5-10, 3-7 SOC I) on Friday 58-38.

New Boston was led in scoring by Marcus Saunders who finished with 16 and Jerome McKinley who finished with 14.

Clay was led in scoring by Shaden Malone who finished with eight.

BOX SCORE

New Boston: 16-20-18-4 – 58

Clay: 6-11-7-14 – 38

New Boston: 24 FG, 5 3PT (Jackson 2), 5/10 FT. Scoring: Saunders 16, McKinley 14, Sexton 12, Jackson 10, Caldwell 4, Truitt 2

Clay: 14 FG, 2 3PT (Cottle, Whitley 1), 8/11 FT. Scoring: Malone 8, Whitley 7, Dodds 6, Cottle 6, Mathias 4, Jessee 4, Woods 2, Hudson 1

SYMMES VALLEY 50, NOTRE DAME 45

Notre Dame (1-13, 1-9 SOC I) fell to Symmes Valley in a road trip to Willow Wood on Friday.

The Titans were led in scoring by Ben Mader who finished with a game high 21.

BOX SCORE

Symmes Valley: 15-12-9-14 – 50

Notre Dame: 6-11-8-20 – 45

Symmes Valley: 18 FG, 4 3PT, 10/12 FT.

Notre Dame: 13 FG, (Nichols, Mader 3), 11/12 FT. Scoring: Mader 21, Nichols 11, Clark 8, Harrell 3, Kammer 2

