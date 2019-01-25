Thursday girls’ roundup

WHEELERSBURG 57, WAVERLY 35

Wheelersburg (14-3, 10-1 SOC II) picked up a road conference win over Waverly (10-6, 5-6 SOC II) on Thursday, 57-35.

Freshman Alaina Keeney finished with a game high 20 points in the Pirates win, followed by sophomore Kaylee Darnell’s 13.

Waverly’s Zoiee Smith led Waverly in scoring with a team high 10 points.

BOX SCORE

Wheelersburg: 20-20-11-6 – 57

Waverly: 7-11-9-8 – 35

Wheelersburg: 22 FG, 7 3PT (Keeney 4), 6/6 FT. Scoring: Keeney 20, Darnell 13, A. Kallner 11, E. Kallner 11

Waverly: 13 FG, 1 3PT (Robinson 1), 8/8 FT. Scoring: Smith 10, Carter 9, K. Knight 9, Robinson 3, Dale 2, C. Knight 1, Collett 1

SOUTH WEBSTER 45, NORTHWEST 34

South Webster (8-10, 5-6 SOC II) picked up another conference win over SOC II foe Northwest (6-11, 2-9 SOC II) on Friday, 45-34.

The Jeeps were led in scoring by Baylee Cox who finished with 14, and freshman Bri Claxon who finished with 12.

Northwest was led in scoring by Haidyn Wamsley who finished with a team high 13 points for the Mohawks.

BOX SCORE

South Webster: 12-9-8-16 – 45

Northwest: 6-15-11-2 – 34

South Webster: 13 FG, 2 3PT (Claxon, Cook 1), 17/21 FT. Scoring: Cox 14, Claxon 12, Cook 9, Hornikel 8, Rawlins 2

Northwest:14 FG, 1 3PT (Patty), 5/8 FT. Scoring: Wamsley 13, Patty 7, Jenkins 6, Potts 3, Eury 3, Montgomery 2

MINFORD 57, VALLEY 28

Minford (13-4, 8-3 SOC II) picked up a home SOC II win over Valley (8-11, 5-7 SOC II) on Thursday, 57-28.

Ashley Blankenship finished with a game high 15 to lead the Falcons, followed by Brittani Wolfenbarker who finished with 11.

Valley was led in scoring by junior Bre Call who finished with a team high 11 points.

BOX SCORE

Minford: 17-22-14-4 – 57

Valley: 2-6-9-11 – 28

Minford: 21 FG, 4 3PT (Wolfenbarker, Puckett, Shonkwiler, Tolle 1), 11/16 FT. Scoring: Blankenship 15, Wolfenbarker 11, Puckett 9, Tolle 7, Coriell 4, Make. Watters 4, Shonkwiler 3, Maka. Watters 2, Slusher 2,

Valley: 8 FG, 2 3PT (Call, Howard 1), 10/18 FT. Scoring: Call 11, Gilliland 6, Dunham 5, Howard 3, Buckle 2, Whitt 1

OAK HILL 61, PORTSMOUTH WEST 35

Portsmouth West (3-14, 1-11) SOC II fell to Oak Hill (13-3, 9-2 SOC II) Thursday night in an SOC II conference game.

Eden Cline led the Senators in scoring with a team high 11 points, nine of which came from behind the arc. Emily Sissel added in 10 to lead the Senators.

CHESAPEAKE 26, PORTSMOUTH 23

Portsmouth (6-11, 3-7 OVC) fell to Chesapeake in an OVC battle, 26-23.

Hannah Hughes led the Trojans in scoring with a game high 14 points.

BOX SCORE

Chesapeake: 4-8-5-9 – 26

Portsmouth: 3-7-7-6 – 23

Chesapeake: 9 FG, 2 3PT (Pauley, Anderson 1), 6/10 FT. Scoring: Anderson 11, Ferguson 10, Pauley 5)

Portsmouth: 7 FG, 3 3PT (Hughes 3), 4/8 FT. Scoring: Hughes 14, Eley 9

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/01/web1_girlsbasketball_rounduppic-3.jpg