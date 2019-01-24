Caldwell hopes to leave lasting legacy

NEW BOSTON – New Boston senior Tyler Caldwell isn’t your typical 6’7” player.

You would maybe expect someone with Caldwell’s size to be a force on the inside, grabbing rebounds over anyone smaller than himself.

But the fact of the matter is that Caldwell is a 6’7” guard who can do a little bit of everything on the court. He grew up a guard, and eventually hit a growth spurt that led him to be the size he is today, in true Anthony Davis fashion.

His background as a guard leads him to play on the perimeter mostly, but can always go inside whenever needed. That perimeter play helped the senior Tiger break a Glenwood High School record for most three’s in a game by hitting 10 long balls and scoring a career high 41 points in a home win over school rival East on Friday, 106-57.

“It felt really good,” said Caldwell. “First because it was against East, and second because the previous record was held by my junior high coach, and me and him were pretty close. When I beat his record, he came to Applebee’s after the game and he teased me and I teased him, it was just a good time.”

But that wasn’t the only thing Caldwell accomplished in the Tigers lopsided win over their rival.

During the same contest, Caldwell scored his 1,000th career point, an accomplishment every player hopes to achieve at the high school level.

That achievement wasn’t just a special moment for Caldwell to signify what he had accomplished in that moment, but for the years of hard work the senior had put in to improve his craft.

“It’s a dream that I always had. My dad was a good player, but he never scored a thousand. So I always wanted to top him. Everyone always talks about how good the players were that scored a thousand, and I just wanted my name to be remembered when people look at that board.”

Caldwell hasn’t just grown as a person and a player over his four years in high school, but he’s also grown a significant amount between December 1st and today.

For those who might not recall, Caldwell had the chance to put his Tigers up by two points on the road at South Webster, a rematch of last season’s district semifinals, after being fouled on a three point attempt with just a few seconds remaining in the game.

The senior missed all three free throws when he stepped to the line, but he says instead of letting that moment get him down on himself, he used it as encouragement and motivation for the rest of his senior season.

“It lit a fire under us, because we lost a game we could have won, and we should have won,” said Caldwell. “Me personally, missing those free throws, it made me grow up as a player and realize that things happen for a reason. Maybe we’ll see them again at the Convo, and hopefully we’ll come out on top this time.”

As it stands today, the New Boston Tigers currently stand at 10-4 and tied for second at 7-2 in the SOC I.

With a road trip to Latham to face the Western Indians looming, as well as home contests against SOC I leader Eastern and the much improved Green Bobcats, Caldwell knows just how tough it will be for the Tigers to close out their season on a high note.

“Those are big games, all three of those teams are really good,” said Caldwell. “Symmes Valley upset Western the other night making us even with them after they beat us here at home. Going on the road to beat Western will be tough, Eastern and Green here means we’ll have all our fans here with a loud atmosphere. We’ll have to come out and play our best because those are some tough teams.”

As the end of his senior season approaches, and we inch closer and closer to tournament play for all area teams, Caldwell wants himself and his team to leave a lasting legacy for future New Boston teams to reflect on.

“I want New Boston to be seen as a winning team. I want to leave behind a legacy that no one wants to schedule us, no one wants to play us because they know who we are and what we are as winners. I want to go to the Convo again and win a district title and play for the regional semis.”

New Boston will travel to Clay on Friday in hopes to pick up a road SOC I win.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/01/web1_IMG_3760.jpg Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT